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KNBA Newscast: Friday, October 2, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:22 AM AKDT
Courtesy Korea Economic Institute of America.
President Donald Trump announced a $54 billion investment plan from South Korea this week to fund the Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, one that South Korea disputes.

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PIPELINE INVESTMENT. President Trump touted a $54 billion South Korean investment in Alaska’s natural gas pipeline, but leaders in Seoul that’s not what was agreed to. The Alaska Beacon says the announcement is drawing pushback from the Korean government.

USS Ted Stevens docks in Whittier on Oct. 1, 2026.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
USS Ted Stevens docks in Whittier on Oct. 1, 2026.

USS TED STEVENS. One of the Navy’s newest and most advanced warships, the USS Ted Stevens, will be commissioned tomorrow in Seward. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early got a chance to go aboard and talk to the captain.

Village of Kotzebue
Courtesy of Morgan Davidson
Village of Kotzebue

KOTZEBUE WATER. Kotzebue has faced ongoing water supply issues over the past several years. As KOTZ’s Desiree Haagen reports, routine testing in August revealed another issue: drinking water in some homes is currently over the federal limit for lead.

BELUGA DEATHS. The beluga death toll in Cook Inlet has climbed to three whales, with the latest spotted near Tyonek.

Alaska musicians Kat Moore and Annie Bartholomew check their sound during technical rehearsal on October 1, 2026 at the international music event PanArctic Vision, taking place this year at the Nordic House in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.
Photo by Vegard Krane
Alaska musicians Kat Moore and Annie Bartholomew check their sound during technical rehearsal on October 1, 2026 at the international music event PanArctic Vision, taking place this year at the Nordic House in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.

PAN-ARCTIC VISION. Juneau singer-songwriter Annie Bartholomew will represent Alaska today in a contest for circumpolar artists, called Pan-Arctic Vision. Think Eurovision, but for the Arctic.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride