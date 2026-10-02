KNBA Newscast: Friday, October 2, 2026
KNBA’s TOP STORIES:
PIPELINE INVESTMENT. President Trump touted a $54 billion South Korean investment in Alaska’s natural gas pipeline, but leaders in Seoul that’s not what was agreed to. The Alaska Beacon says the announcement is drawing pushback from the Korean government.
USS TED STEVENS. One of the Navy’s newest and most advanced warships, the USS Ted Stevens, will be commissioned tomorrow in Seward. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early got a chance to go aboard and talk to the captain.
KOTZEBUE WATER. Kotzebue has faced ongoing water supply issues over the past several years. As KOTZ’s Desiree Haagen reports, routine testing in August revealed another issue: drinking water in some homes is currently over the federal limit for lead.
BELUGA DEATHS. The beluga death toll in Cook Inlet has climbed to three whales, with the latest spotted near Tyonek.
PAN-ARCTIC VISION. Juneau singer-songwriter Annie Bartholomew will represent Alaska today in a contest for circumpolar artists, called Pan-Arctic Vision. Think Eurovision, but for the Arctic.