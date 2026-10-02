KNBA Newscast: Friday, October 2, 2026

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PIPELINE INVESTMENT. President Trump touted a $54 billion South Korean investment in Alaska’s natural gas pipeline, but leaders in Seoul that’s not what was agreed to. The Alaska Beacon says the announcement is drawing pushback from the Korean government.

Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media USS Ted Stevens docks in Whittier on Oct. 1, 2026.



USS TED STEVENS. One of the Navy’s newest and most advanced warships, the USS Ted Stevens, will be commissioned tomorrow in Seward. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early got a chance to go aboard and talk to the captain.

Courtesy of Morgan Davidson Village of Kotzebue

KOTZEBUE WATER. Kotzebue has faced ongoing water supply issues over the past several years. As KOTZ’s Desiree Haagen reports, routine testing in August revealed another issue: drinking water in some homes is currently over the federal limit for lead.

BELUGA DEATHS. The beluga death toll in Cook Inlet has climbed to three whales, with the latest spotted near Tyonek.

Photo by Vegard Krane Alaska musicians Kat Moore and Annie Bartholomew check their sound during technical rehearsal on October 1, 2026 at the international music event PanArctic Vision, taking place this year at the Nordic House in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.

PAN-ARCTIC VISION. Juneau singer-songwriter Annie Bartholomew will represent Alaska today in a contest for circumpolar artists, called Pan-Arctic Vision. Think Eurovision, but for the Arctic.

