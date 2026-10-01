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KNBA NEWSCAST: Thursday, October 1, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 1, 2026 at 9:20 AM AKDT
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaks about Alaska natural gas at an event Wednesday in the White House. President Donald Trump, seated, announced what he said was a deal with the Republic of Korea to invest in the Alaska liquefied natural gas project. Behind Trump and Sullivan are U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Screenshot from White House video
Screenshot from White House video
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaks about Alaska natural gas at an event Wednesday in the White House. President Donald Trump, seated, announced what he said was a deal with the Republic of Korea to invest in the Alaska liquefied natural gas project. Behind Trump and Sullivan are U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Screenshot from White House video

KNBA's Top Stories:

ALASKA GASLINE. President Trump announces South Korean financing for the Alaska Liquified Natural Gas Line.

People line up outside of the downtown Anchorage Permanent Fund Dividend office on March 31, 2023, the last day to submit applications.
Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon
People line up outside of the downtown Anchorage Permanent Fund Dividend office on March 31, 2023, the last day to submit applications.

PERMANENT FUND. The 2026 Permanent Fund dividend, worth $1,200 per recipient, will bedirect-deposited into the bank accounts of Alaskans starting today, though some have reported getting their dividends earlier.

BELUGA DEATHS. Two adult beluga whales were reported dead in Knik Arm on Monday.

BETHEL CELEBRATES DOLLY PARTON. The Bethel Library holds a Dolly Parton party to celebrate the singer and raise money for favorite cause: free books for children.

Dev Hardiiar/Alaska Public Media
A People Mover bus in Downtown Anchorage in August 2023.

FREE RIDES. As part of this year's national Week Without Driving campaign, Anchorage’s People Mover is offering free rides from Oct. 1-8.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride