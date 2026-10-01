KNBA NEWSCAST: Thursday, October 1, 2026

KNBA's Top Stories:

ALASKA GASLINE. President Trump announces South Korean financing for the Alaska Liquified Natural Gas Line.

Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon People line up outside of the downtown Anchorage Permanent Fund Dividend office on March 31, 2023, the last day to submit applications.

PERMANENT FUND. The 2026 Permanent Fund dividend, worth $1,200 per recipient, will bedirect-deposited into the bank accounts of Alaskans starting today, though some have reported getting their dividends earlier.

BELUGA DEATHS. Two adult beluga whales were reported dead in Knik Arm on Monday.

BETHEL CELEBRATES DOLLY PARTON. The Bethel Library holds a Dolly Parton party to celebrate the singer and raise money for favorite cause: free books for children.

Dev Hardiiar/Alaska Public Media A People Mover bus in Downtown Anchorage in August 2023.

FREE RIDES. As part of this year's national Week Without Driving campaign, Anchorage’s People Mover is offering free rides from Oct. 1-8.