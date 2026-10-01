KNBA NEWSCAST: Thursday, October 1, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
ALASKA GASLINE. President Trump announces South Korean financing for the Alaska Liquified Natural Gas Line.
PERMANENT FUND. The 2026 Permanent Fund dividend, worth $1,200 per recipient, will bedirect-deposited into the bank accounts of Alaskans starting today, though some have reported getting their dividends earlier.
BELUGA DEATHS. Two adult beluga whales were reported dead in Knik Arm on Monday.
BETHEL CELEBRATES DOLLY PARTON. The Bethel Library holds a Dolly Parton party to celebrate the singer and raise money for favorite cause: free books for children.
FREE RIDES. As part of this year's national Week Without Driving campaign, Anchorage’s People Mover is offering free rides from Oct. 1-8.