KNBA NEWSCAST: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
MURKOWSKI BLOCKS MEMORIAL CHANGES. Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for congressional approval of President Trump’s memorial plans. Effort is stalled in committee.
VETERAN’S MONUMENT. A new monument honoring Alaska Native veterans now stands at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. As the Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reports, veterans helped shape its design and message through months of conversations and shared experiences.
JUNEAU WOMEN.While women in Juneau still earn less than men on average, the wage gap is narrower than in Alaska as a whole and across the nation.
KENAI RIVER CLOSURES. For the fourth summer in a row, the Kenai River has been closed outright to sportfishing for both king salmon runs. The closures have been a blow to the hundreds of fishing guides who have historically relied on the world-famous king run for their livelihood. As KDLL’s Ashlyn O’Hara reports, the yearslong decline of Kenai River kings has forced guides to change how they do business.
FAT BEAR WEEK. Fat Bear Week has a weighty winner. One clue: it’s a bear that became famous for hitching rides on its mama’s back.