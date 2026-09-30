KNBA NEWSCAST: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

MURKOWSKI BLOCKS MEMORIAL CHANGES. Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for congressional approval of President Trump’s memorial plans. Effort is stalled in committee.

Alena Naiden / KNBA The chief of the Valdez Native Tribe Bill Smith (right) and other veterans unveil a new monument at the Alaska Native Heritage Center’s Ngíisdla Garden on Sunday, Sept. 27.

VETERAN’S MONUMENT. A new monument honoring Alaska Native veterans now stands at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. As the Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reports, veterans helped shape its design and message through months of conversations and shared experiences.

Clarise Larson/KTOO Downtown Juneau on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

JUNEAU WOMEN.While women in Juneau still earn less than men on average, the wage gap is narrower than in Alaska as a whole and across the nation.

Ashlyn O'Hara/KDLL

Kenai River Sportfishing Association Executive Director Shannon Martin pilots her boat on the Kenai River on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.

KENAI RIVER CLOSURES. For the fourth summer in a row, the Kenai River has been closed outright to sportfishing for both king salmon runs. The closures have been a blow to the hundreds of fishing guides who have historically relied on the world-famous king run for their livelihood. As KDLL’s Ashlyn O’Hara reports, the yearslong decline of Kenai River kings has forced guides to change how they do business.

Explore.org Backpack is a fat bear on Brooks River. He's the offspring of Holly, the 2019 Fat Bear Week Champion. Explore.org

FAT BEAR WEEK. Fat Bear Week has a weighty winner. One clue: it’s a bear that became famous for hitching rides on its mama’s back.

