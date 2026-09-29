KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

ORANGE SHIRT DAY. Tomorrow, September 30th is Orange Shirt Day – a day of remembrance for Indigenous children, who were taken from their families and sent to boarding schools across North America. KTOO’s Yvonne Krumey explores the origins of this observance and looks at how Juneau will commemorate Orange Shirt Day.

TOUCHMARK AT HILLSIDE. A groundbreaking tomorrow for a new Anchorage senior housing community near Independence Drive and O’Malley Road. The campus will include a range of housing options, from independent and assisted living to memory care.

Courtesy Amanda Noyakuk Typhoon Merbok pushed the Noyakuk family's cabin into Nome's Snake River on Sept. 17, 2022. Courtesy Amanda Noyakuk



MERBOK RELIEF. Although it’s been four years, some Western Alaska communities are still recovering from the widespread disaster unleashed by remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The State of Alaska is trying to tap new sources of federal relief funds.

James Brooks, Alaska Beacon Arm patch on Alaska State Trooper uniform.

ELIM DEATH. Alaska State Troopers are trying to learn more about the circumstances that led to the death of an Elim woman last Friday.

Olivia Rose/KFSK Mayor Bob Lynn (pictured left), Assembly Member Rob Schwartz (center) and Assembly Member Bob Martin listen to public testimony during a meeting on Sept. 21, 2026.

DATA CENTERS. As the push to build more data centers spreads across Alaska, communities such as Petersburg are wrestling with some tough questions. KFSK’s Olivia Rose reports.

