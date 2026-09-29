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KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:13 PM AKDT
Victoria Johnson teaches children at Juneau Montessori School about the history of Orange Shirt Day, incorporating the Lingít language, on September 30, 2022.
Paige Sparks/KTOO
Victoria Johnson teaches children at Juneau Montessori School about the history of Orange Shirt Day, incorporating the Lingít language, on September 30, 2022.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

ORANGE SHIRT DAY. Tomorrow, September 30th is Orange Shirt Day – a day of remembrance for Indigenous children, who were taken from their families and sent to boarding schools across North America. KTOO’s Yvonne Krumey explores the origins of this observance and looks at how Juneau will commemorate Orange Shirt Day.

TOUCHMARK AT HILLSIDE. A groundbreaking tomorrow for a new Anchorage senior housing community near Independence Drive and O’Malley Road. The campus will include a range of housing options, from independent and assisted living to memory care.

Typhoon Merbok pushed the Noyakuk family's cabin into Nome's Snake River on Sept. 17, 2022. Courtesy Amanda Noyakuk
Courtesy Amanda Noyakuk
Typhoon Merbok pushed the Noyakuk family's cabin into Nome's Snake River on Sept. 17, 2022. Courtesy Amanda Noyakuk

MERBOK RELIEF. Although it’s been four years, some Western Alaska communities are still recovering from the widespread disaster unleashed by remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The State of Alaska is trying to tap new sources of federal relief funds.

Arm patch on Alaska State Trooper uniform.
James Brooks, Alaska Beacon
Arm patch on Alaska State Trooper uniform.

ELIM DEATH. Alaska State Troopers are trying to learn more about the circumstances that led to the death of an Elim woman last Friday.

Mayor Bob Lynn (pictured left), Assembly Member Rob Schwartz (center) and Assembly Member Bob Martin listen to public testimony during a meeting on Sept. 21, 2026.
Olivia Rose/KFSK
Mayor Bob Lynn (pictured left), Assembly Member Rob Schwartz (center) and Assembly Member Bob Martin listen to public testimony during a meeting on Sept. 21, 2026.

DATA CENTERS. As the push to build more data centers spreads across Alaska, communities such as Petersburg are wrestling with some tough questions. KFSK’s Olivia Rose reports.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride