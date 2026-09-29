KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, September 29, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
ORANGE SHIRT DAY. Tomorrow, September 30th is Orange Shirt Day – a day of remembrance for Indigenous children, who were taken from their families and sent to boarding schools across North America. KTOO’s Yvonne Krumey explores the origins of this observance and looks at how Juneau will commemorate Orange Shirt Day.
TOUCHMARK AT HILLSIDE. A groundbreaking tomorrow for a new Anchorage senior housing community near Independence Drive and O’Malley Road. The campus will include a range of housing options, from independent and assisted living to memory care.
MERBOK RELIEF. Although it’s been four years, some Western Alaska communities are still recovering from the widespread disaster unleashed by remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The State of Alaska is trying to tap new sources of federal relief funds.
ELIM DEATH. Alaska State Troopers are trying to learn more about the circumstances that led to the death of an Elim woman last Friday.
DATA CENTERS. As the push to build more data centers spreads across Alaska, communities such as Petersburg are wrestling with some tough questions. KFSK’s Olivia Rose reports.