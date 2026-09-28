KNBA Newscast: Monday, September 28, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

SUBSTANCE ABUSE. Rather than arresting suspects with substance abuse problems for minor crimes, the Anchorage Police Department is offering a treatment option.

Melinda Munson/KHNS Skagway Police car.

FENTANYL DEATHS. A federal judge has sentenced a Washington State man to 25 years in prison, on charges of distributing fentanyl pills that killed two Skagway men. As KHNS's Melinda Munson reports, the deaths were the first known fentanyl deaths in the small Southeast town.

Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK Then-interim Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation CEO Patricia Smith speaks at a hearing on federal disaster response held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs in Bethel on May 6, 2026.

YUKON KUSKOWKIM HEALTH CORPORATION. One of the largest employers in Southwest Alaska has new leadership.

Dean Swope/KYUK / KYUK/Dean Swope Donlin Creek Mine exploration site.

DONLIN CREEK MINE. Last year, a federal judge required the proposed Donlin Gold mine project to reexamine some of its possible environmental impacts. This week, a draft of that supplemental report was released for public comment. KYUK’s Samantha Watson reports on its findings.

Courtesy, Albert Smith Metlakatla shellfish testing lab. The new space will allow the tribe to monitor for paralytic shellfish toxins, or neurotoxins that can form in shellfish important to subsistence. The tribe currently outsources its shellfish toxin testing.

SHELLFISH TOXIN TESTING. In Southeast Alaska, the Metlakatla Indian Community has a new laboratory facility. The space will help the tribe’s Department of Fish and Wildlife monitor for paralytic shellfish toxins, or neurotoxins that can form in oysters, clams, mussels and other shellfish, which are important subsistence foods.

Courtesy, U.S. Navy. USS Ted Stevens Arrives in Whittier on Sept., 27, 2026.

USS TED STEVENS. The U.S.S. Ted Stevens arrived in Whittier over the weekend. The Navy’s newest missile destroyer will be commissioned at a ceremony in Seward this Saturday.