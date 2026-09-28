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KNBA Newscast: Monday, September 28, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:43 PM AKDT
Anchorage Police Department downtown headquarters in 2020.
Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage Police Department downtown headquarters in 2020.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

SUBSTANCE ABUSE. Rather than arresting suspects with substance abuse problems for minor crimes, the Anchorage Police Department is offering a treatment option.

Skagway Police car.
Melinda Munson/KHNS
Skagway Police car.

FENTANYL DEATHS. A federal judge has sentenced a Washington State man to 25 years in prison, on charges of distributing fentanyl pills that killed two Skagway men. As KHNS's Melinda Munson reports, the deaths were the first known fentanyl deaths in the small Southeast town.

Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
Then-interim Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation CEO Patricia Smith speaks at a hearing on federal disaster response held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs in Bethel on May 6, 2026.

YUKON KUSKOWKIM HEALTH CORPORATION. One of the largest employers in Southwest Alaska has new leadership.

Donlin Creek Mine exploration site.
Dean Swope/KYUK
/
KYUK/Dean Swope
Donlin Creek Mine exploration site.

DONLIN CREEK MINE. Last year, a federal judge required the proposed Donlin Gold mine project to reexamine some of its possible environmental impacts. This week, a draft of that supplemental report was released for public comment. KYUK’s Samantha Watson reports on its findings. 

Metlakatla shellfish testing lab. The new space will allow the tribe to monitor for paralytic shellfish toxins, or neurotoxins that can form in shellfish important to subsistence. The tribe currently outsources its shellfish toxin testing.
Courtesy, Albert Smith
Metlakatla shellfish testing lab. The new space will allow the tribe to monitor for paralytic shellfish toxins, or neurotoxins that can form in shellfish important to subsistence. The tribe currently outsources its shellfish toxin testing.

SHELLFISH TOXIN TESTING. In Southeast Alaska, the Metlakatla Indian Community has a new laboratory facility. The space will help the tribe’s Department of Fish and Wildlife monitor for paralytic shellfish toxins, or neurotoxins that can form in oysters, clams, mussels and other shellfish, which are important subsistence foods.

USS Ted Stevens Arrives in Whittier on Sept., 27, 2026.
Courtesy, U.S. Navy.
USS Ted Stevens Arrives in Whittier on Sept., 27, 2026.

USS TED STEVENS. The U.S.S. Ted Stevens arrived in Whittier over the weekend. The Navy’s newest missile destroyer will be commissioned at a ceremony in Seward this Saturday.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride