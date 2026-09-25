KNBA Newscast: Thursday, September 24, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

MARY PELTOLA. A New York Times article reports on turmoil in Democrat Mary Peltola’s campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO Jáx Kóoste Tasha Hotch, Shkaadul.aat Lisa Gassman, Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson, Melissa Kookesh, Ku.seen Jacqueline Pata, and Clinton Cook spoke during Tlingit and Haida’s annual tribal assembly about their candidacy for president and first vice president of the regional tribe government on Sept. 23, 2026.

TLINGIT AND HAIDA. Tlingit and Haida’s president championed the tribe’s opening of its first casino in Juneau during his annual state of the tribe address. Also at the annual tribal meeting, candidates for president gave campaign speeches.

Caroline Nashookpuk Alaska Arctic Observatory and Knowledge Hub observer Guy Omnik watches from land-fast sea ice near Point Hope, Alaska.

ARCTIC OCEAN. Indigenous knowledge is helping researchers better predict changes in the Arctic Ocean.



National Weather Service Breakup flooding in the Yukon River community of Holy Cross on May 20, 2026

HOLY CROSS POST OFFICE. The post office in the Yukon River community of Holy Cross is closed due to flood-related damages.

ALASKA PENINSULA. High wind warnings are predicting gusts of up to 90 miles per hour for the Alaska Peninsula through Sunday.

ANCHORAGE BEARS: As warmer weather could keep bears active longer, Fish and Game is urging Anchorage residents to secure garbage after three bears were killed in recent weeks.