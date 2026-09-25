KNBA Newscast: Friday, September 25, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
LISA MURKOWSKI. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and three other Republicans joined Democrats to vote on a measure that would have curbed President Trump’s powers in fighting the Iran War, but the measure failed 50-49.
TLINGIT AND HAIDA. Richard Peterson is reelected president of Southeast Alaska’s largest tribal organization.
MINERALS DEVELOPMENT. Researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks say work is already underway on a project to reduce the nation’s dependence on imported critical minerals.
GOVERNOR’S RACE. An AARP-sponsored poll shows Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins winning the race by 10 percentage points after ranked choice tabulations. And as Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone reports, that has Bernadette Wilson calling on her fellow Republicans to drop out of the race.
PEOPLE MOVER. Bus stops in Alaska’s largest city are getting a facelift with new artwork and signage— and in some cases – new shelters, benches and trashcans.
FAT BEAR WEEK. The annual Fat Bear Week competition has expanded to include families. Alaska Public Media’s Ava White checks out the competition.