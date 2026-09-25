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KNBA Newscast: Friday, September 25, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 25, 2026 at 10:56 AM AKDT
Sen. Lisa Murkowski gives her annual address to lawmakers at the Alaska State Capitol on March 31, 2026.
Eric Stone, Alaska Public Media
Sen. Lisa Murkowski gives her annual address to lawmakers at the Alaska State Capitol on March 31, 2026.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

LISA MURKOWSKI. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and three other Republicans joined Democrats to vote on a measure that would have curbed President Trump’s powers in fighting the Iran War, but the measure failed 50-49.

The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson speaks during the tribe’s 91st annual tribal assembly in Juneau on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.
Photo Clarise Larson/KTOO
The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson speaks during the tribe’s 91st annual tribal assembly in Juneau on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

TLINGIT AND HAIDA. Richard Peterson is reelected president of Southeast Alaska’s largest tribal organization.

UAF geochronologist Florian Hoffman works on the program's argon mass spectrometer.
JR Ancheta/University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute
UAF geochronologist Florian Hoffman works on the program's argon mass spectrometer.

MINERALS DEVELOPMENT. Researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks say work is already underway on a project to reduce the nation’s dependence on imported critical minerals.

Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins poses at his primary election night party the The Rail in Anchorage on Aug. 18, 2026.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins poses at his primary election night party the The Rail in Anchorage on Aug. 18, 2026.

GOVERNOR’S RACE. An AARP-sponsored poll shows Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins winning the race by 10 percentage points after ranked choice tabulations. And as Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone reports, that has Bernadette Wilson calling on her fellow Republicans to drop out of the race.

Anchorage city officials unveiled upgrades including a metal shelter, a bench and a trash can at a bus stop near Muldoon Road and Northern Lights Boulevard on Sept. 23, 2026.
Mikayla Finnerty/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage city officials unveiled upgrades including a metal shelter, a bench and a trash can at a bus stop near Muldoon Road and Northern Lights Boulevard on Sept. 23, 2026.

PEOPLE MOVER. Bus stops in Alaska’s largest city are getting a facelift with new artwork and signage— and in some cases – new shelters, benches and trashcans.

Mother Bear 284's lifetime of experience on Brooks River gives her advantages when raising cubs, park officials say.
C. Loberg/NPS
Mother Bear 284's lifetime of experience on Brooks River gives her advantages when raising cubs, park officials say.

FAT BEAR WEEK. The annual Fat Bear Week competition has expanded to include families. Alaska Public Media’s Ava White checks out the competition.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride