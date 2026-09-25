KNBA Newscast: Friday, September 25, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

LISA MURKOWSKI. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and three other Republicans joined Democrats to vote on a measure that would have curbed President Trump’s powers in fighting the Iran War, but the measure failed 50-49.

Photo Clarise Larson/KTOO The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson speaks during the tribe’s 91st annual tribal assembly in Juneau on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.



TLINGIT AND HAIDA. Richard Peterson is reelected president of Southeast Alaska’s largest tribal organization.

JR Ancheta/University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute UAF geochronologist Florian Hoffman works on the program's argon mass spectrometer.

MINERALS DEVELOPMENT. Researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks say work is already underway on a project to reduce the nation’s dependence on imported critical minerals.

Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins poses at his primary election night party the The Rail in Anchorage on Aug. 18, 2026.

GOVERNOR’S RACE. An AARP-sponsored poll shows Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins winning the race by 10 percentage points after ranked choice tabulations. And as Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone reports, that has Bernadette Wilson calling on her fellow Republicans to drop out of the race.

Mikayla Finnerty/Alaska Public Media

Anchorage city officials unveiled upgrades including a metal shelter, a bench and a trash can at a bus stop near Muldoon Road and Northern Lights Boulevard on Sept. 23, 2026.

PEOPLE MOVER. Bus stops in Alaska’s largest city are getting a facelift with new artwork and signage— and in some cases – new shelters, benches and trashcans.

C. Loberg/NPS Mother Bear 284's lifetime of experience on Brooks River gives her advantages when raising cubs, park officials say.

FAT BEAR WEEK. The annual Fat Bear Week competition has expanded to include families. Alaska Public Media’s Ava White checks out the competition.