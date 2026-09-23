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KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, September 23, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 23, 2026 at 2:13 PM AKDT
A poster in Juneau’s Dimond Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, advises anti-flu measures.
James Brooks/Alaska Beacon
A poster in Juneau’s Dimond Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, advises anti-flu measures.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

FLU SEASON. State health experts say Influenza-related illnesses claimed the lives of 36 Alaskans during the 2025-2026 flu season. The Alaska Beacon compares recent flu seasons with those during the COVID-19 pandemic and reveals some surprising findings.

ELDER SUICIDE RATE. Suicide death rates for older Alaskans have been rising, especially for people age 75 and older. As Alaska Public Media's Rachel Cassandra reports, those deaths are preventable, and the state is taking early steps to better understand the issue.

The White Cliff building, where Ketchikan Gateway Borough and School Board meetings are held, is seen on July 19, 2024.
Michael Fanelli/KRBD
The White Cliff building, where Ketchikan Gateway Borough and School Board meetings are held, is seen on July 19, 2024.

KETCHIKAN INDIAN COMMUNITY. Ketchikan’s borough assembly has officially and publicly condemned a planning commissioner who made discriminatory comments against the local tribe, the Ketchikan Indian Community. As KRBD’s Sydney Dauphinais reports, the assembly meeting drew emotional testimony.

Juneau Assembly member Maureen Hall speaks during a committee meeting on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
Clarise Larson/KTOO
Juneau Assembly member Maureen Hall speaks during a committee meeting on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

GLACIAL FLOODING. The Juneau Assembly is considering creating a new borough-wide tax to help fund a long-term solution to glacial outburst flooding.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride