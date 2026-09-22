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KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, September 22, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 22, 2026 at 10:59 AM AKDT
Anchorage police process the scene of a police shooting on Sep. 14, 2026. The shooting happened the night before in the 1900 Block of East 37th Avenue.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage police process the scene of a police shooting on Sep. 14, 2026. The shooting happened the night before in the 1900 Block of East 37th Avenue.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

SHOOTING FOLLOW-UP. An officer-involved shooting that wounded a car-jacking suspect has brought attention to other problems in a midtown Anchorage neighborhood. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports on what neighbors say is chronic criminal activity.

Totem poles stand outside Ketchikan Indian Community’s clinic and office building at 2960 Tongass Avenue.
KRBD
Totem poles stand outside Ketchikan Indian Community’s clinic and office building at 2960 Tongass Avenue.

KETCHIKAN INDIAN COMMUNITY: A Ketchikan planning commissioner is under fire for making discriminatory comments against the local tribe during a public meeting last week.

FEDERAL RECOGNITION. Two women from Southeast Alaska won a national award from the U.S. Forest Service this summer. As KCAW’s Katherine Rose reports, they were recognized for helping to engage young people in the federal subsistence management process.

A moose runs through the Safeway parking lot.
Courtesy Sheryl Shorty
A moose runs through the Safeway parking lot.

JUNEAU MOOSE. In Anchorage we see them all the time, but in Juneau a moose on the loose makes a rare appearance.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride