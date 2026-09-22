KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, September 22, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

SHOOTING FOLLOW-UP. An officer-involved shooting that wounded a car-jacking suspect has brought attention to other problems in a midtown Anchorage neighborhood. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports on what neighbors say is chronic criminal activity.

KRBD Totem poles stand outside Ketchikan Indian Community’s clinic and office building at 2960 Tongass Avenue.



KETCHIKAN INDIAN COMMUNITY: A Ketchikan planning commissioner is under fire for making discriminatory comments against the local tribe during a public meeting last week.

FEDERAL RECOGNITION. Two women from Southeast Alaska won a national award from the U.S. Forest Service this summer. As KCAW’s Katherine Rose reports, they were recognized for helping to engage young people in the federal subsistence management process.

Courtesy Sheryl Shorty A moose runs through the Safeway parking lot.



JUNEAU MOOSE. In Anchorage we see them all the time, but in Juneau a moose on the loose makes a rare appearance.