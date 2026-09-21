KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, September 21, 2026.

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PFD DISTRIBUTION.It’s that time of the year when leaves turn gold and Alaska bank accounts get bigger. The State Department of Revenue will soon be sending out Permanent Fund Dividends.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media Chugach Electric’s Anchorage Headquarters.

CHUGACH ELECTRIC. New program rolls out reduced rate for using power during periods of low demand. But it will only save you money under certain conditions.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media Ben Walker teaches his Romig Middle School science class in 2017.

ANCHORAGE SCHOOLS. Staffing cutbacks have begun to take their toll on Anchorage schools. Alaska Public Media’s Hannah Flor talked with both students and staff about the impact.

Amy Bushatz/Mat-Su Sentinel The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District administration building in Palmer. Amy Bushatz/Mat-Su Sentinel

SCHOOL GUNS. The Mat-Su Sentinel reports that the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is pushing ahead with a program to allow teachers and staff members to carry concealed weapons in schools.

Stephanie Silva/ Petersburg A black bear walks down street in Petersburg in August 2022.

BEAR FAIR. Petersburg holds a mini bear fair that packs in a lot of information about how to deal with bears. KFSK’s Baize Hohen attended and picked up some pointers helpful to anyone who lives in bear country.