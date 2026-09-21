KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, September 21, 2026.
KNBA’s Top Stories:
PFD DISTRIBUTION.It’s that time of the year when leaves turn gold and Alaska bank accounts get bigger. The State Department of Revenue will soon be sending out Permanent Fund Dividends.
CHUGACH ELECTRIC. New program rolls out reduced rate for using power during periods of low demand. But it will only save you money under certain conditions.
ANCHORAGE SCHOOLS. Staffing cutbacks have begun to take their toll on Anchorage schools. Alaska Public Media’s Hannah Flor talked with both students and staff about the impact.
SCHOOL GUNS. The Mat-Su Sentinel reports that the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is pushing ahead with a program to allow teachers and staff members to carry concealed weapons in schools.
BEAR FAIR. Petersburg holds a mini bear fair that packs in a lot of information about how to deal with bears. KFSK’s Baize Hohen attended and picked up some pointers helpful to anyone who lives in bear country.