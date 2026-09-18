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KNBA Webcast: Friday, September 18, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 18, 2026 at 1:10 PM AKDT
Multiple agencies responded Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, to a fire at Whittier's new cruise ship dock.
U.S. Coast Guard
Multiple agencies responded Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, to a fire at Whittier's new cruise ship dock.

WHITTIER DOCK: The Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office says Whittier’s new cruise ship dock damaged by fire Monday is a “total loss.” Huna Totem Corporation built the dock at a cost of $80 million.

TRAFFIC FATAL. An Anchorage woman has been arrested in a fatal hit and run accident, the sixth pedestrian death of the year.

HOUSTON SHOOTING. A barbecue in Houston ends in a deadly shooting.

VOTER LIST. The State of Alaska is requesting a judge throw out a lawsuit alleging  the Division of Elections violated Alaskans’ right to privacy when it shared voter information with the federal government last December.  

Cherissa Dukelow rides over the Pretty Rocks Bridge on Sept. 7, 2026.
Courtesy Missy Ballinghoff
Cherissa Dukelow rides over the Pretty Rocks Bridge on Sept. 7, 2026.

DENALI NATIONAL PARK. The Pretty Rock Bridge in Denali National Park has reopened, welcoming visitors back to one of Denali’s most scenic vantage points.

Grazer is the current reigning Fat Bear champ.
Katmai Conservancy
Grazer is the current reigning Fat Bear champ.

FAT BEAR. It’s good to be fat if you’re a bear. And this time of year, the fatter, the better. The 2026 Fat Bear Contest is back, featuring some familiar snouts and a new crop of contenders, all bulking up on salmon for the title of fattest bear.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride