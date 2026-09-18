KNBA Webcast: Friday, September 18, 2026

WHITTIER DOCK: The Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office says Whittier’s new cruise ship dock damaged by fire Monday is a “total loss.” Huna Totem Corporation built the dock at a cost of $80 million.

TRAFFIC FATAL. An Anchorage woman has been arrested in a fatal hit and run accident, the sixth pedestrian death of the year.

HOUSTON SHOOTING. A barbecue in Houston ends in a deadly shooting.

VOTER LIST. The State of Alaska is requesting a judge throw out a lawsuit alleging the Division of Elections violated Alaskans’ right to privacy when it shared voter information with the federal government last December.

Courtesy Missy Ballinghoff Cherissa Dukelow rides over the Pretty Rocks Bridge on Sept. 7, 2026.

DENALI NATIONAL PARK. The Pretty Rock Bridge in Denali National Park has reopened, welcoming visitors back to one of Denali’s most scenic vantage points.

Katmai Conservancy Grazer is the current reigning Fat Bear champ.

FAT BEAR. It’s good to be fat if you’re a bear. And this time of year, the fatter, the better. The 2026 Fat Bear Contest is back, featuring some familiar snouts and a new crop of contenders, all bulking up on salmon for the title of fattest bear.