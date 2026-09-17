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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, September 17, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 17, 2026 at 8:59 PM AKDT
Aniak, Alaska on Aug. 22, 2025. Courtesy, Rainmaker Technology Corporation
Courtesy, Rainmaker Technology Corporation
Aniak, Alaska on Aug. 22, 2025. Courtesy, Rainmaker Technology Corporation

KNBA’s Top Stories:

ANIAK FATAL CRASH. A pilot and passenger were killed when a Cessna 185 crashed in a wooded area about 30 miles southeast of Aniak after departing a nearby moose camp.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are seen on Aug. 23, 2026 documenting wreckage of a Cessna 441 that crashed on Cape Newenham in Southwest Alaska three days earlier, killing all eight people on board.
National Transportation Safety Board
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are seen on Aug. 23, 2026 documenting wreckage of a Cessna 441 that crashed on Cape Newenham in Southwest Alaska three days earlier, killing all eight people on board.

CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH REPORT. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Wednesday (09.16) on last month’s plane crash at a remote military radar site in Southwest Alaska that killed all eight people on board. 

One of Rainmaker Technology Corporation's Elijah drones flies near Homer, Alaska.
Courtesy, Rainmaker Technology Corporation
One of Rainmaker Technology Corporation's Elijah drones flies near Homer, Alaska.

CLOUD-SEEDING. Local leaders react to a private cloud-seeding operation near Homer, that caught locals by surprise. The company says it had the necessary state permission to make rain with drones, but as KDLL’s Ashlyn O’Hara reports, the Kenai Peninsula Borough has advanced legislation that includes more local oversight on future operations.

Sen. Dan Sullivan in Anchorage on Aug. 27, 2026.
James Dagget/Alaska Public Media
Sen. Dan Sullivan in Anchorage on Aug. 27, 2026.

BYCATCH LEGISLATION. A bill that aims to reduce the pollock fleet’s bycatch of salmon, halibut and other species passed the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee yesterday. Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin reports.

Vehicles sit parked outside a home on Village Street that the city and tribe cleaned up last week. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
Clarise Larson/KTOO
Vehicles sit parked outside a home on Village Street that the city and tribe cleaned up last week. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.

JUNEAU CLEAN-UP. The city of Juneau and Tlingit & Haida are working together this month to clean up several neighboring properties downtown. The effort follows public outcry this summer about escalating health and safety problems in the area that includes bears rummaging through the trash.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride