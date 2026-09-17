KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, September 17, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
ANIAK FATAL CRASH. A pilot and passenger were killed when a Cessna 185 crashed in a wooded area about 30 miles southeast of Aniak after departing a nearby moose camp.
CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH REPORT. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Wednesday (09.16) on last month’s plane crash at a remote military radar site in Southwest Alaska that killed all eight people on board.
CLOUD-SEEDING. Local leaders react to a private cloud-seeding operation near Homer, that caught locals by surprise. The company says it had the necessary state permission to make rain with drones, but as KDLL’s Ashlyn O’Hara reports, the Kenai Peninsula Borough has advanced legislation that includes more local oversight on future operations.
BYCATCH LEGISLATION. A bill that aims to reduce the pollock fleet’s bycatch of salmon, halibut and other species passed the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee yesterday. Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin reports.
JUNEAU CLEAN-UP. The city of Juneau and Tlingit & Haida are working together this month to clean up several neighboring properties downtown. The effort follows public outcry this summer about escalating health and safety problems in the area that includes bears rummaging through the trash.