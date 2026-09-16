KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
BETHEL FLOODS. Fall storm winds sent flood waters into Bethel on Tuesday, covering streets in low lying areas.
BLUECREST GAS. A Texas-based company announced it has secured funding to drill a new well in Cook Inlet, bringing new natural gas to market as soon as next year.
KOTZEBUE POLICE. The Alaska Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case against a Kotzebue police officer over excessive use of force.
NIKOLSKI SCHOOL. The Nikolski School in the Aleutians is always on the edge of survival. After being closed for 15 years, it’s managed to stay open for the third year in a row.
KASILOF SEARCH. Alaska State Troopers have ended their active search for a Kasilof man who was knocked out of his boat into the Kasilof River on Sunday.
DELTA JUNCTION DEATH. A Fairbanks woman died after falling off her horse while trying to cross a river near Delta Junction.
WHITTIER DOCK. Emergency responders have extinguished the fire at Whittier’s new cruise ship dock after hauling thousands of gallons of water to battle the flames on Monday. With no fire hydrant at the dock, it wasn’t easy.