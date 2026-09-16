© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 16, 2026 at 10:30 AM AKDT
Waves crash over the seawall in front of Bethel on Sept. 15, 2026.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
Waves crash over the seawall in front of Bethel on Sept. 15, 2026.

KNBA's Top Stories:

BETHEL FLOODS. Fall storm winds sent flood waters into Bethel on Tuesday, covering streets in low lying areas.

BlueCrest drill rig at Anchor Point on Jan. 3, 2017.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA.
BlueCrest drill rig at Anchor Point on Jan. 3, 2017.

BLUECREST GAS. A Texas-based company announced it has secured funding to drill a new well in Cook Inlet, bringing new natural gas to market as soon as next year.

Still frame from Alaska Supreme Court video of oral arguments on September 9, 2026. The court is considering the case of Luke Outwater, a Kotzebue man who was shot by a city police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis.
Alaska Supreme Court
Still frame from Alaska Supreme Court video of oral arguments on September 9, 2026. The court is considering the case of Luke Outwater, a Kotzebue man who was shot by a city police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis.

KOTZEBUE POLICE. The Alaska Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case against a Kotzebue police officer over excessive use of force.

Teacher Lynette Hull assists students with a worksheet assignment at the Nikolski School’s large gathering table in December 2024.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi/KUCB
Teacher Lynette Hull assists students with a worksheet assignment at the Nikolski School’s large gathering table in December 2024.

NIKOLSKI SCHOOL. The Nikolski School in the Aleutians is always on the edge of survival. After being closed for 15 years, it’s managed to stay open for the third year in a row.

KASILOF SEARCH. Alaska State Troopers have ended their active search for a Kasilof man who was knocked out of his boat into the Kasilof River on Sunday.

DELTA JUNCTION DEATH. A Fairbanks woman died after falling off her horse while trying to cross a river near Delta Junction.

Multiple agencies responded Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, to a fire at Whittier's new cruise ship dock.
U.S. Coast Guard
Multiple agencies responded Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, to a fire at Whittier's new cruise ship dock.

WHITTIER DOCK. Emergency responders have extinguished the fire at Whittier’s new cruise ship dock after hauling thousands of gallons of water to battle the flames on Monday. With no fire hydrant at the dock, it wasn’t easy.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride