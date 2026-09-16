KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

KNBA's Top Stories:

BETHEL FLOODS. Fall storm winds sent flood waters into Bethel on Tuesday, covering streets in low lying areas.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA. BlueCrest drill rig at Anchor Point on Jan. 3, 2017.

BLUECREST GAS. A Texas-based company announced it has secured funding to drill a new well in Cook Inlet, bringing new natural gas to market as soon as next year.

Alaska Supreme Court Still frame from Alaska Supreme Court video of oral arguments on September 9, 2026. The court is considering the case of Luke Outwater, a Kotzebue man who was shot by a city police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis.

KOTZEBUE POLICE. The Alaska Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case against a Kotzebue police officer over excessive use of force.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi/KUCB Teacher Lynette Hull assists students with a worksheet assignment at the Nikolski School’s large gathering table in December 2024.





NIKOLSKI SCHOOL. The Nikolski School in the Aleutians is always on the edge of survival. After being closed for 15 years, it’s managed to stay open for the third year in a row.

KASILOF SEARCH. Alaska State Troopers have ended their active search for a Kasilof man who was knocked out of his boat into the Kasilof River on Sunday.

DELTA JUNCTION DEATH. A Fairbanks woman died after falling off her horse while trying to cross a river near Delta Junction.

U.S. Coast Guard Multiple agencies responded Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, to a fire at Whittier's new cruise ship dock.

WHITTIER DOCK. Emergency responders have extinguished the fire at Whittier’s new cruise ship dock after hauling thousands of gallons of water to battle the flames on Monday. With no fire hydrant at the dock, it wasn’t easy.

