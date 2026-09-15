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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 15, 2026 at 8:46 AM AKDT
Anchorage police process the scene of a police shooting on Sep. 14, 2026. The shooting happened the night before in the 1900 Block of East 37th Avenue.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage police process the scene of a police shooting on Sep. 14, 2026. The shooting happened the night before in the 1900 Block of East 37th Avenue.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

APD POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING. Anchorage police shot and wounded a man in Midtown on Sunday. They say he assaulted an elderly man and stole his truck. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports on the city’s eighth shooting this year.

This year's field features three Republicans and one Democrat running to be the next governor of Alaska. All four squared off on fisheries issues in Kodiak on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Kathryn Irving/KMXT
This year's field features three Republicans and one Democrat running to be the next governor of Alaska. All four squared off on fisheries issues in Kodiak on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

GOVERNOR’S RACE. Four candidates in the governor’s race weigh in on fishery issues in Kodiak.

The first known opera to be performed in Lingít, with a completely Indigenous cast, debuted in Juneau at the Thunder Mountain School theatre.
Sealaska Heritage Institute
The first known opera to be performed in Lingít, with a completely Indigenous cast, debuted in Juneau at the Thunder Mountain School theatre.

LINGÍT OPERA. An opera that debuted in Juneau brings together Lingít language, culture, music and the story of an epic battle between the Lingít and the Russians.

Lauren Salemo/KCAW
Minto, a golden retriever from Juneau, poses for a portrait.

RESCUE DOG WORKSHOP. Dogs from across the state traveled to Sitka for a search and rescue workshop. KCAW’s Lauren Salemo was on hand for some of the training sessions.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride