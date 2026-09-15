KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
APD POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING. Anchorage police shot and wounded a man in Midtown on Sunday. They say he assaulted an elderly man and stole his truck. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports on the city’s eighth shooting this year.
GOVERNOR’S RACE. Four candidates in the governor’s race weigh in on fishery issues in Kodiak.
LINGÍT OPERA. An opera that debuted in Juneau brings together Lingít language, culture, music and the story of an epic battle between the Lingít and the Russians.
RESCUE DOG WORKSHOP. Dogs from across the state traveled to Sitka for a search and rescue workshop. KCAW’s Lauren Salemo was on hand for some of the training sessions.