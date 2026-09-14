KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, September 14, 2026

KNBA's TOP STORIES:

FISHERIES DEBATE. U.S. Senate candidates face off in the Kodiak Fisheries Debate. The pollock fishery is one of the hot topics, as well as the impact of the war in Iran on the cost of fishing.

U.S. Marine Corps Photo U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit board M/T Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the U.S. blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port, May 20, 2026. American forces released the vessel after searching and directing the ship’s crew to alter course.



OIL REVENUE. Last week oil prices for North Slope crude surpassed $100 barrel. The Alaska Beacon reports that it's a double-edged sword for Alaskans, raising the costs for fuel but also sending more revenue to the state to fund schools and Permanent Fund Dividend checks.

NOAH Alaska ShoreZone The waters of Kuskokwim Bay, roughly 20 miles down the coast from Quinhagak in 2014.



MERBOK STUDY. What makes one storm in Western Alaska more devastating than another? And why are some areas of the coastline more vulnerable to flooding than others? A study on water level data from Typhoon Merbok sheds new light on how storms behave. As KYUK’s Evan Erickson reports, the shape of the bay and local tidal patterns may play a role.

KIPNUK SUBSISTENCE. Just about the entire village of Kipnuk was displaced by floods in the aftermath of Typhoon Halong. Now almost a year later, hundreds of members of its community are still scattered across the state. But this past summer, some families returned to visit their home to gather their traditional foods. KYUK’s Samantha Watson accompanied the Paul family to connect to a way of life that even the storm can’t change.

