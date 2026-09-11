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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, September 11, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:29 PM AKDT
Suicide prevention message produced by the Alaska Statewide Suicide Prevention Council.
Courtesy, Alaska Suicide Prevention Council
Suicide prevention message produced by the Alaska Statewide Suicide Prevention Council.

KNBA’s Top Stories

SUICIDE DEATH RATE. More young people in Alaska died of suicide in 2025 than in any other year in the past decade. That's according to new data released by the state section of Epidemiology. 

Firefighters burn piles of wood near Tok on Aug. 29, 2026.
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J. Hale/Alaska Complex Incident Management Team

MUKLUK FIRE. Since the Mukluk Fire started last month, it has burned over 50 homes, plus over a hundred outbuildings and more than 7,000 acres in the eastern Interior community of Tok. But avenues for relief for those dealing with the aftermath are opening up.

Kake Tribal Council President Joel Jackson, second from left, prepares to testify to the U.S. House Subcommittee on Public Lands.
Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media
Kake Tribal Council President Joel Jackson, second from left, prepares to testify to the U.S. House Subcommittee on Public Lands.

REMEMBERING JOEL JACKSON. After a battle with pancreatic cancer, elder and tribal leader Joel Jackson died at Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital in Sitka in August. As KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey reports, his loved ones held memorials in Juneau and Kake, where they spoke about his advocacy, his humor, and his passion for subsistence fishing. 

Remains of the World Trade Center Friday, Sept. 14, 2001 in New York City.
U.S. National Archives- P7375-20
Remains of the World Trade Center Friday, Sept. 14, 2001 in New York City.

REFLECTIONS ON 9-11. Looking back 25 years ago, when the skies over Anchorage went completely silent, as shockwaves spread across the nation.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride