KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, September 11, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories

SUICIDE DEATH RATE. More young people in Alaska died of suicide in 2025 than in any other year in the past decade. That's according to new data released by the state section of Epidemiology.

Firefighters burn piles of wood near Tok on Aug. 29, 2026. / J. Hale/Alaska Complex Incident Management Team

MUKLUK FIRE. Since the Mukluk Fire started last month, it has burned over 50 homes, plus over a hundred outbuildings and more than 7,000 acres in the eastern Interior community of Tok. But avenues for relief for those dealing with the aftermath are opening up.

Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media Kake Tribal Council President Joel Jackson, second from left, prepares to testify to the U.S. House Subcommittee on Public Lands.

REMEMBERING JOEL JACKSON. After a battle with pancreatic cancer, elder and tribal leader Joel Jackson died at Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital in Sitka in August. As KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey reports, his loved ones held memorials in Juneau and Kake, where they spoke about his advocacy, his humor, and his passion for subsistence fishing.

U.S. National Archives- P7375-20 Remains of the World Trade Center Friday, Sept. 14, 2001 in New York City.

REFLECTIONS ON 9-11. Looking back 25 years ago, when the skies over Anchorage went completely silent, as shockwaves spread across the nation.