KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, September 10, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
GOVERNOR’S RACE: The debate season for the November general election is off and running with three out of four gubernatorial candidates appearing at the Last Frontier Republican Club’s forum at the Petroleum Club yesterday.
VOTER FRUSTRATION. Some voters are frustrated, while others are downright mad over upheaval in the governor’s race.
CANDIDATE DEBATES. Mark your calendar for Alaska Public Media’s Debate for the State candidate forums.
- October 8th at 7pm - Debate for the State 2026: Alaska Governor
- October 14th at 7pm - Debate for the State 2026: U.S. House
- October 15th at 7pm - Debate for the State 2026: U.S. Senate
ALEUTIAN VOLCANO. The Alaska Beacon reports that the Alaska Volcano Observatory lowered the alert level for the Kupreanof volcano. It started monitoring the volcano based on earthquake activity and sulfur dioxide emissions.
STEBBINS SCHOOL. As Stebbins waits for a new school more than two years after a devastating fire, students and community leaders say the loss is taking a growing toll. KNOM’s Ben Townsend traveled to Stebbins to find out how the community is coping.