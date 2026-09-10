KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, September 10, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

GOVERNOR’S RACE: The debate season for the November general election is off and running with three out of four gubernatorial candidates appearing at the Last Frontier Republican Club’s forum at the Petroleum Club yesterday.

Steve Planté, one of the vendors at the Spenard Market, is one of the voters following the twists and turns in the Alaska governor's race and he's not happy with some of the latest developments.

VOTER FRUSTRATION. Some voters are frustrated, while others are downright mad over upheaval in the governor’s race.

CANDIDATE DEBATES. Mark your calendar for Alaska Public Media’s Debate for the State candidate forums.



October 8th at 7pm - Debate for the State 2026: Alaska Governor

October 14th at 7pm - Debate for the State 2026: U.S. House

October 15th at 7pm - Debate for the State 2026: U.S. Senate

AVO/USGS, ©2026 Maxar, USG Plus This screenshot shows a portion of a high-resolution WorldView-3 satellite image of the active fumaroles (steam vents) at Mount Kupreanof on May 10, 2026. These fumaroles are associated with an active hydrothermal system at the volcano and are not related to any new volcanic activity. The small dark deposit is likely windblown dust from the snow-free fumaroles.



ALEUTIAN VOLCANO. The Alaska Beacon reports that the Alaska Volcano Observatory lowered the alert level for the Kupreanof volcano. It started monitoring the volcano based on earthquake activity and sulfur dioxide emissions.

Ben Townsend/KNOM Students in Stebbins eat breakfast before class in a quonset hut that doubles as an indoor basketball court.

STEBBINS SCHOOL. As Stebbins waits for a new school more than two years after a devastating fire, students and community leaders say the loss is taking a growing toll. KNOM’s Ben Townsend traveled to Stebbins to find out how the community is coping.

