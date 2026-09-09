KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
U.S. SENATE RACE. A conservative watchdog group hits the other Dan Sullivan from Petersburg with an FEC complaint. Sullivan, who is challenging Sen. Dan Sullivan in his bid for re-election, is being charged with coordinating with the 907 Initiative, a progressive group that’s spending heavily on ads that target the incumbent senator.
ALASKA LNG. Alaska’s state-owned gasline corporation says it will continue to pursue a natural gas pipeline in 2027. The Alaska Beacon reports that it will seek funding to sell shares of the pipeline.
PANEOK. For many young people in rural Alaska, a career in aviation can feel out of reach. A new nonprofit hopes to change that. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden was at the kick-off for a program called Paneok.
TRIBAL HOUSING. Long-term housing for those in need of a stable place to live in Ketchikan is virtually nonexistent. But the Ketchikan Tribe aims to fill that gap for elders, and others who struggle to have a place to call home. As the tribe welcomed its first tenants to its new housing project, KRBD’s Hunter Morrison stopped by to take a look.