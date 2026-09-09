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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 9, 2026 at 9:21 AM AKDT
The Alaska Election Division makes it official: It says Dan J. Sullivan (left) can’t run against Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (right).
Alaska Public Media
Two Dan Sullivans on the ballot for the U.S. Senate: Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg and Sen. Dan S. Sullivan.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

U.S. SENATE RACE. A conservative watchdog group hits the other Dan Sullivan from Petersburg with an FEC complaint. Sullivan, who is challenging Sen. Dan Sullivan in his bid for re-election, is being charged with coordinating with the 907 Initiative, a progressive group that’s spending heavily on ads that target the incumbent senator.

The entrance to the Alaska Gasline Development Corp.’s Anchorage office is seen on Aug. 11, 2023.
Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon
The entrance to the Alaska Gasline Development Corp.’s Anchorage office is seen on Aug. 11, 2023.

ALASKA LNG. Alaska’s state-owned gasline corporation says it will continue to pursue a natural gas pipeline in 2027. The Alaska Beacon reports that it will seek funding to sell shares of the pipeline.

A crowd gathers at Paneok hangar at Merrill Field in Anchorage for the nonprofit launch on Aug. 25, 2026.
Alena Naiden
A crowd gathers at Paneok hangar at Merrill Field in Anchorage for the nonprofit launch on Aug. 25, 2026.

PANEOK. For many young people in rural Alaska, a career in aviation can feel out of reach. A new nonprofit hopes to change that. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden was at the kick-off for a program called Paneok.

Ketchikan Indian Community’s 28-unit Yee gu.aa yax xˈwán permanent supportive housing complex will begin welcoming elder tenants this month.
Hunter Morrison/KRBD
Ketchikan Indian Community’s 28-unit Yee gu.aa yax xˈwán permanent supportive housing complex will begin welcoming elder tenants this month.

TRIBAL HOUSING. Long-term housing for those in need of a stable place to live in Ketchikan is virtually nonexistent. But the Ketchikan Tribe aims to fill that gap for elders, and others who struggle to have a place to call home. As the tribe welcomed its first tenants to its new housing project, KRBD’s Hunter Morrison stopped by to take a look.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride