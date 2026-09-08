KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

NATIVE HOSPITAL. After years and years of effort, Alaska Native leaders have achieved a major milestone. The Alaska Native Medical Center is now officially tribally owned.

Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media Former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor speaks at a news conference at the Capitol on Dec. 14, 2023.

GOVERNOR’S RACE. Former Attorney General Treg Taylor was disqualified from the governor’s race. But now the Lt. Governor has allowed him back in.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA.

CONGRESSIONAL RACE. Longtime political analysists say it’s Republican Congressman Nick Begich’s race to lose, but his main challenger, independent Bill Hill, sees a path to victory.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Photo Sea otters are a federally protected species under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

SOUTHEAST SEA OTTERS. Sea otter populations in Southeast Alaska are booming. But as KFSK’s Baez Hoen reports, the furry mammals are wreaking havoc on fisheries in the region by eating what seems like… everything. (Editor’s note: For transparency, retired dive fisherman Scott Hursey is the spouse of a KFSK employee.)

