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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 8, 2026 at 9:38 AM AKDT
Alaska Native Medical Center in May, 2026.
Courtesy Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Alaska Native Medical Center in May, 2026.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

NATIVE HOSPITAL. After years and years of effort, Alaska Native leaders have achieved a major milestone. The Alaska Native Medical Center is now officially tribally owned.

Former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor speaks at a news conference at the Capitol on Dec. 14, 2023.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
Former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor speaks at a news conference at the Capitol on Dec. 14, 2023.

GOVERNOR’S RACE. Former Attorney General Treg Taylor was disqualified from the governor’s race. But now the Lt. Governor has allowed him back in.

Bill Hill fundraiser at Anchorage midtown brewery on Aug. 19, 2026.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA.

CONGRESSIONAL RACE. Longtime political analysists say it’s Republican Congressman Nick Begich’s race to lose, but his main challenger, independent Bill Hill, sees a path to victory.

Sea otters are a federally protected species under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Photo
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Photo
Sea otters are a federally protected species under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

SOUTHEAST SEA OTTERS. Sea otter populations in Southeast Alaska are booming. But as KFSK’s Baez Hoen reports, the furry mammals are wreaking havoc on fisheries in the region by eating what seems like… everything. (Editor’s note: For transparency, retired dive fisherman Scott Hursey is the spouse of a KFSK employee.)
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride