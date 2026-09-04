KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, September 4, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
CLINT JOHNSON. After more than 30 years and a thousand investigations, the Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden caught up with the National Transportation Safety Board’s Clint Johnson to reflect on his career in aviation.
CARL MORGAN. Flags were flown at half-staff across the state this week to honor former state Rep. Carl Morgan. KYUK’s Evan Erickson looks back on one of Morgan’s most memorable speeches on the House floor -- about predator control and a dog named Fluffy.
DOLLY PARTON. Communities across the country have been honoring Dolly Parton this week. And Juneau is no exception with a parade celebrating the beloved entertainer.