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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, September 4, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 4, 2026 at 12:06 PM AKDT
Clint Johnson in sits his office on Aug. 27, 2026.
Alena Naiden
Clint Johnson in sits his office on Aug. 27, 2026.

KNBA's Top Stories:

CLINT JOHNSON. After more than 30 years and a thousand investigations, the Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden caught up with the National Transportation Safety Board’s Clint Johnson to reflect on his career in aviation.

Former Alaska Republican Rep. Carl Morgan around the time of his tenure with the Alaska Legislature (1999-2004).Alaska Legislature
Alaska Legislature
Former Alaska Republican Rep. Carl Morgan around the time of his tenure with the Alaska Legislature (1999-2004).Alaska Legislature

CARL MORGAN. Flags were flown at half-staff across the state this week to honor former state Rep. Carl Morgan. KYUK’s Evan Erickson looks back on one of Morgan’s most memorable speeches on the House floor -- about predator control and a dog named Fluffy.

An impromptu Dolly Parton march in Juneau on Friday, August 28, 2026.
Courtesy, Mary Uyanik
An impromptu Dolly Parton march in Juneau on Friday, August 28, 2026.

DOLLY PARTON. Communities across the country have been honoring Dolly Parton this week. And Juneau is no exception with a parade celebrating the beloved entertainer.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride