KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, September 3, 2026.

KNBA'S Top Stories:

PRESIDENT TRUMP. President Trump says he’ll make a campaign swing through Alaska, to help Sen Dan Sullivan.

Clarise Larson/KTOO People hold up candles at a vigil for “Leo,” Phillips and Zoey, also known as “Z” Clark, on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2026.

JUNEAU TEENS. Juneau struggles to make sense of the death of two teens, who went missing Monday morning and were found dead later that evening. KTOO's Clarise Larson attended a candlelight vigil to mourn the teens.

Please note: This story mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available to call, text or chat by dialing 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can be connected to community resources by calling 2-1-1.

James Brooks photo/Alaska Beacon A school bus passes in front of the Alaska State Capitol on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. James Brooks photo/Alaska Beacon

SCHOOL FUNDING. Alaska's public schools are set to receive an additional $115 million

in state funding this year, thanks to a boost in oil revenues driven by the

U.S. war on Iran.

Ameerah Bad'r Flowers dominate the work of Sitka's artist in resident, Ameerah Bad'r.

SITKA ARTIST IN RESIDENCE. Ameerah Bad’r is one of Sealaska Heritage Institute's artists in residence in Sitka this summer. She has a passion for painting flowers and is exploring how to incorporate Southeast Alaska Native formline drawing into her work.