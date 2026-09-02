KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, September 2, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

BISON CRASH. A Black Gold Transport ore-hauling truck wrecked Friday night after it hit a bison on the Alaska Highway about 20 mile southeast of Delta Junction. As KUAC’S Tim Ellis reports, the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media Voters cast their ballots in the 2022 primary election in Anchorage on Aug. 16, 2022.

RANKED CHOICE VOTING. Ranked choice voting was meant to let same-party candidates compete without spoiling each other’s chances. But after a shake-up in the governor’s race, some question whether the system works as intended. Political analysis from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin.

Courtesy, Sitka Kids Leigh Rector and Jasmine Horton had a great day letting children pick out books in an event to honor Dolly Parton. Approximately $3000 was raised and the bookstore was bustling. Courtesy of Sitka Kids

DOLLY BOOKS. Sitka paid tribute to Dolly Parton by sending kids to a local bookstore to pick out free new books. As KCAW's Lauren Salemo reports, the giveaway was made possible with community donations

