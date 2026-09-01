KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, September 1, 2026

GOVERNOR’S RACE. More shake ups yesterday in the line-up of the top four candidates headed to the general election, with more change possible.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTINGS. Anchorage Police reveal more about their investigations into two recent officer-involved shootings. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early looks at the missing elements in police body-cam footage.
MISSING TEENS. Two Juneau teenagers, who were reported missing Monday morning, were found dead later in the evening.
META PLATFORMS SETTLEMENT. Alaska is set to receive up to $23 million from Meta Platforms Inc. The Alaska Beacon reports on the landmark $17 billion settlement.
REFUGE ROCK. Kodiak’s Alutiiq Museum to commemorate the Refuge Rock Massacre, which laid the groundwork for Russian colonization of the Kodiak archipelago. As KMXT’s Katherine Irving reports, the museum hopes to get the community involved.
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.