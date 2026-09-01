KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, September 1, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

GOVERNOR’S RACE. More shake ups yesterday in the line-up of the top four candidates headed to the general election, with more change possible.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media. The Adelaide, a housing facility for formerly homeless people, in downtown Anchorage the night of Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, after a police officer shot and killed a woman inside who was allegedly pointing a gun at officers. The investigation revealed the weapon to be a BB gun.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTINGS. Anchorage Police reveal more about their investigations into two recent officer-involved shootings. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early looks at the missing elements in police body-cam footage.

Juneau Police Department Leotis Phillips and Zoey Clark, both 16, were reported missing in Juneau on Monday morning, Aug. 31, 2026. Their bodies were found later that evening in a wooded area in Lemon Creek.

MISSING TEENS. Two Juneau teenagers, who were reported missing Monday morning, were found dead later in the evening.

Photo by Corinne Smith/Alaska Beacon



Meta, which owns social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has agreed to a $17 billion multistate settlement announced on Aug. 26, 2026. Alaska is set to receive up to $23 million over the next ten years.

META PLATFORMS SETTLEMENT. Alaska is set to receive up to $23 million from Meta Platforms Inc. The Alaska Beacon reports on the landmark $17 billion settlement.

Brian Venua/KMXT A mountain rises through the clouds on Sitkalidak Island in Kodiak. Russian fur trader Grigorii Shelikhov and a group of armed men crossed from Sitkalidak Island to a nearby island on low tide, causing what is now called the Refuge Rock massacre.

REFUGE ROCK. Kodiak’s Alutiiq Museum to commemorate the Refuge Rock Massacre, which laid the groundwork for Russian colonization of the Kodiak archipelago. As KMXT’s Katherine Irving reports, the museum hopes to get the community involved.