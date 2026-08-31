KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, August 31, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

GOVERNOR’S RACE. As the Division of Elections takes steps today to certify primary election results, the political landscape in the governor’s race is shifting.

Photos courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maggie Endres, Casey Cash, GoFundMe and Bonnie Palmer. (From left) Hayden Scalis, Leah Borsich, Sabrina Hansen, Trevor McWilliams, and Joseph "Joe" David Palmer.

CRASH VICTIMS IDENTIFIED. Two more victims of August 20th’s fatal plane crash in Southwest Alaska have been identified. Both were employees of Calista Native Corporation subsidiaries.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Fighter jet flies overhead Joint Base Elmendorf Fort Richardson on Aug. 8, 2026.

ALASKA DEFENSE FORUM. Alaska’s military footprint is growing, but Senator Lisa Murkowski told the Alaska Defense Forum in Fairbanks that the state isn’t ready yet. She says it has many energy and infrastructure challenges ahead, and lots of work.

Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon Part of the Anchorage skyline is reflected in the south-facing windows of downtown's Robert B. Atwood Building on June 17, 2026.

SHORT TERM RENTALS. New city data shows there are more than 2,500 short-term rentals registered in Anchorage,

PETERSBURG "BIOBLITZ." A workshop on how to stop prevent invasive species from spreading beyond your harbor.