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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, August 31, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 31, 2026 at 10:15 AM AKDT
Democrat Tom Begich and running mate Julia Hnilicka announce suspension of their campaign. Screen shot from Facebook video posted on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
Begich campaign
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Former state senator Tom Begich announced he's running for governor. He's the first Democrat in the crowded race.
Democrat Tom Begich and running mate Julia Hnilicka announce suspension of their campaign. Screen shot from Facebook video posted on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

GOVERNOR’S RACE. As the Division of Elections takes steps today to certify primary election results, the political landscape in the governor’s race is shifting.

(From left) Hayden Scalis, Leah Borsich, Sabrina Hansen, Trevor McWilliams, and Joseph "Joe" David Palmer.
Photos courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maggie Endres, Casey Cash, GoFundMe and Bonnie Palmer.
(From left) Hayden Scalis, Leah Borsich, Sabrina Hansen, Trevor McWilliams, and Joseph "Joe" David Palmer.

CRASH VICTIMS IDENTIFIED. Two more victims of August 20th’s fatal plane crash in Southwest Alaska have been identified. Both were employees of Calista Native Corporation subsidiaries.

Fighter jet flies overhead Joint Base Elmendorf Fort Richardson on Aug. 8, 2026.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Fighter jet flies overhead Joint Base Elmendorf Fort Richardson on Aug. 8, 2026.

ALASKA DEFENSE FORUM. Alaska’s military footprint is growing, but Senator Lisa Murkowski told the Alaska Defense Forum in Fairbanks that the state isn’t ready yet. She says it has many energy and infrastructure challenges ahead, and lots of work.

Part of the Anchorage skyline is reflected in the south-facing windows of downtown's Robert B. Atwood Building on June 17, 2026.
Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon
Part of the Anchorage skyline is reflected in the south-facing windows of downtown's Robert B. Atwood Building on June 17, 2026.

SHORT TERM RENTALS. New city data shows there are more than 2,500 short-term rentals registered in Anchorage,

PETERSBURG "BIOBLITZ." A workshop on how to stop prevent invasive species from spreading beyond your harbor.

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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride