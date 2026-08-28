KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, August 28, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
(Editor's note: Since this newscast was recorded, there's been new information about recovery of the wreckage from the Seldovia slough. A helicopter airlifted it from the water on Wed., Aug. 277, a day after the crash.)
SELDOVIA CRASH. Three Californians and a former mayor of Bethel were on the plane that crashed in a Seldovia slough Wednesday.
JUNEAU ASSAULT CONVICTION. A former Juneau principal pleaded no contest in an assault case involving an autistic student. As KTOO’S Jamie Diep reports, he was sentenced to 60 days in prison earlier this week.
WAINWRIGHT FUEL. A fuel delivery disruption last week led to a gasoline shortage in the North Slope village of Wainwright.
SENATE RACE. Sen. Dan Sullivan and challenger Mary Peltola face-off at an oil and gas industry conference.
KENAI SILVER SALMON DERBY. Kenai’s annual Silver Salmon Derby has been called off this year because of a poor run in the Kenai River.