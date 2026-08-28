KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, August 28, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

(Editor's note: Since this newscast was recorded, there's been new information about recovery of the wreckage from the Seldovia slough. A helicopter airlifted it from the water on Wed., Aug. 277, a day after the crash.)

SELDOVIA CRASH. Three Californians and a former mayor of Bethel were on the plane that crashed in a Seldovia slough Wednesday.

JUNEAU ASSAULT CONVICTION. A former Juneau principal pleaded no contest in an assault case involving an autistic student. As KTOO’S Jamie Diep reports, he was sentenced to 60 days in prison earlier this week.

Alaska Division of Community and Regional Affairs Wainwright on June 2, 2018.

WAINWRIGHT FUEL. A fuel delivery disruption last week led to a gasoline shortage in the North Slope village of Wainwright.

James Daggett/Alaska Public Media Sen. Dan Sullivan and former Congresswoman Mary Peltola vied for industry support Aug. 27, 2026 at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association conference in Anchorage.

SENATE RACE. Sen. Dan Sullivan and challenger Mary Peltola face-off at an oil and gas industry conference.

Courtesy Kenai Silver Salmon Derby Kenai Silver Salmon Derby participants weigh fish during the 2023 derby in Kenai.

KENAI SILVER SALMON DERBY. Kenai’s annual Silver Salmon Derby has been called off this year because of a poor run in the Kenai River.