© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, August 28, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 28, 2026 at 1:51 PM AKDT
A helicopter lifted the submerged wreckage of the Piper PA-24, the day after the crash, Aug. 27, 2026
Screen grab from Luke Cheney's video
A helicopter lifted the submerged wreckage of the Piper PA-24, the day after the crash, Aug. 27, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

(Editor's note: Since this newscast was recorded, there's been new information about recovery of the wreckage from the Seldovia slough. A helicopter airlifted it from the water on Wed., Aug. 277, a day after the crash.)

SELDOVIA CRASH. Three Californians and a former mayor of Bethel were on the plane that crashed in a Seldovia slough Wednesday.

JUNEAU ASSAULT CONVICTION. A former Juneau principal pleaded no contest in an assault case involving an autistic student. As KTOO’S Jamie Diep reports, he was sentenced to 60 days in prison earlier this week.

Alaska Division of Community and Regional Affairs
Wainwright on June 2, 2018.

WAINWRIGHT FUEL. A fuel delivery disruption last week led to a gasoline shortage in the North Slope village of Wainwright.

James Daggett/Alaska Public Media
Sen. Dan Sullivan and former Congresswoman Mary Peltola vied for industry support Aug. 27, 2026 at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association conference in Anchorage.

SENATE RACE. Sen. Dan Sullivan and challenger Mary Peltola face-off at an oil and gas industry conference.

Courtesy Kenai Silver Salmon Derby
Kenai Silver Salmon Derby participants weigh fish during the 2023 derby in Kenai.

KENAI SILVER SALMON DERBY. Kenai’s annual Silver Salmon Derby has been called off this year because of a poor run in the Kenai River.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride