KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, August 27, 2026

SELDOVIA PLANE CRASH.A plane crash in a Seldovia slough yesterday claims four lives.

Photos courtesy of Maggie Endres, Casey Cash, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer and GoFundMe. The four crash victims who have been identified so far are (clockwise from top left) Leah Borsich, Hayden Scalis, Trevor McWilliams, and Sabrina Hansen (front row, right).

CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH UPDATE.Another victim has been identified in last week’s crash in Southwest Alaska last week, a contractor who installed and maintained fire protection systems.

KNOM Old St. Joe's Church in Nome during 2014 election

ELECTION RESULTS. The Primary Election is about to be put to bed with almost all precincts counted. Tomorrow, Aug. 28, is the last day for absentee ballots to be counted.

Courtesy, Alaska Beacon Dan Sullivan of Petersburg announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate on May 29 to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.



SENATE RACE. There will still be two Dan Sullivans in the upcoming general election. Dan J. Sullivan, the retired teacher from Petersburg, says he’s staying in the race for now.

Davis Hovey/KMXT The full solar array of 480 panels is set to go online in Ouzinkie by early October. After that, local residents will help maintain it so it can last two to three decades.

OUZINKIE TAPS SOLAR ENERGY. Ouzinkie is 12 miles north of Kodiak by air – a community of about 150 people with a lot of challenges in meeting its energy needs. But as KMXT’s Davis Hovey reports, that’s about to change, as a new solar array and battery system comes online.

