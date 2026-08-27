KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, August 27, 2026
SELDOVIA PLANE CRASH.A plane crash in a Seldovia slough yesterday claims four lives.
CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH UPDATE.Another victim has been identified in last week’s crash in Southwest Alaska last week, a contractor who installed and maintained fire protection systems.
ELECTION RESULTS. The Primary Election is about to be put to bed with almost all precincts counted. Tomorrow, Aug. 28, is the last day for absentee ballots to be counted.
SENATE RACE. There will still be two Dan Sullivans in the upcoming general election. Dan J. Sullivan, the retired teacher from Petersburg, says he’s staying in the race for now.
OUZINKIE TAPS SOLAR ENERGY. Ouzinkie is 12 miles north of Kodiak by air – a community of about 150 people with a lot of challenges in meeting its energy needs. But as KMXT’s Davis Hovey reports, that’s about to change, as a new solar array and battery system comes online.