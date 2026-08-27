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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, August 27, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 27, 2026 at 12:11 PM AKDT
A helicopter lifted the submerged wreckage of the Piper PA-24, the day after the crash, Aug. 27, 2026
Screen grab from Luke Cheney's video
A helicopter lifted the submerged wreckage of the Piper PA-24, the day after the crash, Aug. 27, 2026

SELDOVIA PLANE CRASH.A plane crash in a Seldovia slough yesterday claims four lives.

The four crash victims who have been identified so far are (clockwise from top left) Leah Borsich, Hayden Scalis, Trevor McWilliams, and Sabrina Hansen (front row, right).
Photos courtesy of Maggie Endres, Casey Cash, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer and GoFundMe.
The four crash victims who have been identified so far are (clockwise from top left) Leah Borsich, Hayden Scalis, Trevor McWilliams, and Sabrina Hansen (front row, right).

CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH UPDATE.Another victim has been identified in last week’s crash in Southwest Alaska last week, a contractor who installed and maintained fire protection systems.

Old St. Joe's Church in Nome during 2014 election
KNOM
Old St. Joe's Church in Nome during 2014 election

ELECTION RESULTS. The Primary Election is about to be put to bed with almost all precincts counted. Tomorrow, Aug. 28, is the last day for absentee ballots to be counted.

Dan Sullivan of Petersburg announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate on May 29 to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Courtesy, Alaska Beacon
Dan Sullivan of Petersburg announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate on May 29 to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

SENATE RACE. There will still be two Dan Sullivans in the upcoming general election. Dan J. Sullivan, the retired teacher from Petersburg, says he’s staying in the race for now.

The full solar array of 480 panels is set to go online in Ouzinkie by early October. After that, local residents will help maintain it so it can last two to three decades.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
The full solar array of 480 panels is set to go online in Ouzinkie by early October. After that, local residents will help maintain it so it can last two to three decades.

OUZINKIE TAPS SOLAR ENERGY. Ouzinkie is 12 miles north of Kodiak by air – a community of about 150 people with a lot of challenges in meeting its energy needs. But as KMXT’s Davis Hovey reports, that’s about to change, as a new solar array and battery system comes online.

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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride