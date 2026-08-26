KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

HEALTH REPORT. The Alaska Beacon looks at findings from the Healthy Alaska program, a partnership between the State Department of Health and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

Graelyn Brashear/Alaska Public Media The Jamie D docks in Whittier.

ENSTAR GAS. ENSTAR has restored natural gas service to Whittier after a pipeline break earlier this month forced a shutdown.

Yup'ik language immersion program at College Gate Elementary School in Anchorage, where some of the students, who were forced from their homes by flooding in Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, are attending class.

SCHOOL CLOSURES. The Lower Kuskokwim School District will not reopen schools in two of the communities hit hardest by last October’s disastrous coastal storm. KYUK’s Evan Erickson has updates on the Kipnuk and Kwigillingok schools in Southwest Alaska.

Lauren Salemo/KCAW Bridgette Reynolds teaches science, technology, engineering, and math at Pacific High School in Sitka.

TEACHER RECOGNITION. The Sealaska Heritage Institute recognizes a Sitka teacher for her work in integrating Indigenous knowledge into the classroom.

Alix Soliman/KTOO. Coast Guard crews compete in a Buoy Tender Olympics game called the “heat and beat” on Aug. 19, 2026. Alix Soliman/KTOO.

COASTIE COMPETITION. About 250 U.S. Coast Guard crew members stationed across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest traveled to Juneau for a week-long training. They also compete in what’s called the Buoy Tender Olympics. KTOO’s Alix Soliman takes us inside the games.

