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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 26, 2026 at 12:27 PM AKDT
Partipants in the Alaska Run For Women are seen at the race finish line at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus on June 11, 2022. The Healthy Alaskans program tracks a variety of indicators, including rates of obesity and exercise among adults and youth.
Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon
Partipants in the Alaska Run For Women are seen at the race finish line at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus on June 11, 2022. The Healthy Alaskans program tracks a variety of indicators, including rates of obesity and exercise among adults and youth.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

HEALTH REPORT. The Alaska Beacon looks at findings from the Healthy Alaska program, a partnership between the State Department of Health and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

The Jamie D docks in Whittier.
Graelyn Brashear/Alaska Public Media
The Jamie D docks in Whittier.

ENSTAR GAS. ENSTAR has restored natural gas service to Whittier after a pipeline break earlier this month forced a shutdown. 

Yup'ik language immersion program at College Gate Elementary School in Anchorage
Yup'ik language immersion program at College Gate Elementary School in Anchorage, where some of the students, who were forced from their homes by flooding in Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, are attending class.

SCHOOL CLOSURES. The Lower Kuskokwim School District will not reopen schools in two of the communities hit hardest by last October’s disastrous coastal storm. KYUK’s Evan Erickson has updates on the Kipnuk and Kwigillingok schools in Southwest Alaska.

Bridgette Reynolds teaches science, technology, engineering, and math at Pacific High School in Sitka.
Lauren Salemo/KCAW
Bridgette Reynolds teaches science, technology, engineering, and math at Pacific High School in Sitka.

TEACHER RECOGNITION. The Sealaska Heritage Institute recognizes a Sitka teacher for her work in integrating Indigenous knowledge into the classroom.

Coast Guard crews compete in a Buoy Tender Olympics game called the “heat and beat” on Aug. 19, 2026. Alix Soliman/KTOO.
Alix Soliman/KTOO.
Coast Guard crews compete in a Buoy Tender Olympics game called the “heat and beat” on Aug. 19, 2026. Alix Soliman/KTOO.

COASTIE COMPETITION. About 250 U.S. Coast Guard crew members stationed across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest traveled to Juneau for a week-long training. They also compete in what’s called the Buoy Tender Olympics. KTOO’s Alix Soliman takes us inside the games.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride