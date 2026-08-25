KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, August 26. 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

SHUNGNAK GAS. The price of a gallon of gasoline in the northwest Alaska village of Shungnak was $26.82 on Friday, likely giving the community the dubious honor of having the most expensive gasoline in the United States. The Alaska Beacon's James Brooks reports.

Rhonda McBride Tustumena Ferry docked in Chignik, August 10, 2023

FERRY FUNDING. The Alaska Marine Highway System will finally receive $410 million in federal grant money.

NOAA ShoreZone Cape Newenham in 2014.

CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH UPDATE. The U.S. military has identified several victims of the plane crash that killed eight people in Southwest Alaska last week.

Shelby Herbert/KUAC A charred oil tank left over from a house that burned in the Mukluk Fire.

MUKLUK FIRE. The number of homes and other structures destroyed in the Mukluk Fire in Tok has doubled from earlier estimates. KUAC’s Tim Ellis has an update.

