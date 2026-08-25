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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, August 26. 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:49 AM AKDT
Glenda Douglas of Shungnak, in the Northwest Arctic Borough, shared this photo on social media of a gasoline purchase she made on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.
Glenda Douglas
Glenda Douglas of Shungnak, in the Northwest Arctic Borough, shared this photo on social media of a gasoline purchase she made on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

SHUNGNAK GAS. The price of a gallon of gasoline in the northwest Alaska village of Shungnak was $26.82 on Friday, likely giving the community the dubious honor of having the most expensive gasoline in the United States. The Alaska Beacon's James Brooks reports.

Tustumena Ferry docked in Chignik, August 10, 2023
Rhonda McBride
Tustumena Ferry docked in Chignik, August 10, 2023

FERRY FUNDING. The Alaska Marine Highway System will finally receive $410 million in federal grant money.

Cape Newenham in 2014.
NOAA ShoreZone
Cape Newenham in 2014.

CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH UPDATE. The U.S. military has identified several victims of the plane crash that killed eight people in Southwest Alaska last week.

A charred oil tank left over from a house that burned in the Mukluk Fire.
Shelby Herbert/KUAC
A charred oil tank left over from a house that burned in the Mukluk Fire.

MUKLUK FIRE. The number of homes and other structures destroyed in the Mukluk Fire in Tok has doubled from earlier estimates. KUAC’s Tim Ellis has an update.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride