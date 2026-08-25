KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, August 26. 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
SHUNGNAK GAS. The price of a gallon of gasoline in the northwest Alaska village of Shungnak was $26.82 on Friday, likely giving the community the dubious honor of having the most expensive gasoline in the United States. The Alaska Beacon's James Brooks reports.
FERRY FUNDING. The Alaska Marine Highway System will finally receive $410 million in federal grant money.
CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH UPDATE. The U.S. military has identified several victims of the plane crash that killed eight people in Southwest Alaska last week.
MUKLUK FIRE. The number of homes and other structures destroyed in the Mukluk Fire in Tok has doubled from earlier estimates. KUAC’s Tim Ellis has an update.