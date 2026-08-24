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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, August 24, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 24, 2026 at 10:35 AM AKDT
A charred oil tank left over from a house that burned in the Mukluk Fire.
Shelby Herbert/KUAC
A charred oil tank left over from a house that burned in the Mukluk Fire.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

TOK SCHOOLS.Despite the devastation of the Mukluk Fire near Tok, schools will start as scheduled. The superintendent of the district says he hopes it will help children regain a sense of normalcy. KUAC’s Tim Ellison reports.

Cape Newenham in 2014.
NOAA ShoreZone
Cape Newenham in 2014.

CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH.Investigators look into fog and other circumstances that downed a charter flight to a remote airstrip in Southwest Alaska, taking the lives of eight people.

Photo by Eric Regehr, USFWS
Photo by Eric Regehr, USFWS

ARCTIC REPORT CARD. The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration is ending support for the Arctic Report Card, a key report tracking changes across the North. But as KNBA’s Alena Naiden reports, Alaska scientists and Indigenous observers say they're determined to keep it going. 

Anchorage Police headquarters.
Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage Police headquarters.

PEDESTRIAN FATAL. Anchorage Police are investigating its fifth fatal accident this year involving a pedestrian.

Elly Carpenter, 17, smiles during her Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.
Clarise Larson/KTOO
Elly Carpenter, 17, smiles during her Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.

EAGLE SCOUT. Seventeen-year-old Ellie Carpenter made history last week, when she was sworn in as Juneau’s first-ever female Eagle Scout. 
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride