KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, August 24, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

TOK SCHOOLS.Despite the devastation of the Mukluk Fire near Tok, schools will start as scheduled. The superintendent of the district says he hopes it will help children regain a sense of normalcy. KUAC’s Tim Ellison reports.

NOAA ShoreZone Cape Newenham in 2014.

CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH.Investigators look into fog and other circumstances that downed a charter flight to a remote airstrip in Southwest Alaska, taking the lives of eight people.

Photo by Eric Regehr, USFWS

ARCTIC REPORT CARD. The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration is ending support for the Arctic Report Card, a key report tracking changes across the North. But as KNBA’s Alena Naiden reports, Alaska scientists and Indigenous observers say they're determined to keep it going.

Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media Anchorage Police headquarters.

PEDESTRIAN FATAL. Anchorage Police are investigating its fifth fatal accident this year involving a pedestrian.

Clarise Larson/KTOO Elly Carpenter, 17, smiles during her Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.

EAGLE SCOUT. Seventeen-year-old Ellie Carpenter made history last week, when she was sworn in as Juneau’s first-ever female Eagle Scout.