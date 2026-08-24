KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, August 24, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
TOK SCHOOLS.Despite the devastation of the Mukluk Fire near Tok, schools will start as scheduled. The superintendent of the district says he hopes it will help children regain a sense of normalcy. KUAC’s Tim Ellison reports.
CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH.Investigators look into fog and other circumstances that downed a charter flight to a remote airstrip in Southwest Alaska, taking the lives of eight people.
ARCTIC REPORT CARD. The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration is ending support for the Arctic Report Card, a key report tracking changes across the North. But as KNBA’s Alena Naiden reports, Alaska scientists and Indigenous observers say they're determined to keep it going.
PEDESTRIAN FATAL. Anchorage Police are investigating its fifth fatal accident this year involving a pedestrian.
EAGLE SCOUT. Seventeen-year-old Ellie Carpenter made history last week, when she was sworn in as Juneau’s first-ever female Eagle Scout.