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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, August 21, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 21, 2026 at 11:35 AM AKDT
Cape Newenham in 2014.
NOAA ShoreZone
Cape Newenham in 2014.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

CAPE NEWENHAM CRASH. Eight people were on board a charter plane that crashed at Cape Newenham, a remote Southwest Alaska penninsula. Investigators say there were no survivors.

Homeless encampment on Spenard Road on Aug. 4, 2023.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Homeless encampment on Spenard Road on Aug. 4, 2023.

HOMELESS CAMPS. Anchorage police give a one-year update on the impact of the city's camping ban, part of its strategy to address homelessness. Police Chief Sean Case says most people living in illegal camps are moving on without arrest and encampments are being cleared before they become entrenched.

Fairgoers walk between vendor booths at the Alaska State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Fairgoers walk between vendor booths at the Alaska State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

ALASKA STATE FAIR. Ninety years strong: The Alaska State Fair opens today in Palmer. Alaska Public Media's Ava White looks at how the fair grew into one of the state's biggest gatherings that draws hundreds of thousands of people each year.

This “Shed in Field” picture was photographed around 1999 near Juneau, by then-Microsoft employee Jay Torborg. Microsoft used the image as wallpaper.
Jay Torborg and Microsoft
This “Shed in Field” picture was photographed around 1999 near Juneau, by then-Microsoft employee Jay Torborg. Microsoft used the image as wallpaper.

SHED IN FIELD. For one Scottish man, the mystery behind Juneau’s famous “Shed in Field” photo is solved with help from KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride