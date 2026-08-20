KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, August 20, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

NUNAPITCHUK PRECINCT. Voters in the Southwest Alaska community of Nunapitchuk had only three hours to cast primary ballots in person on Tuesday, due to problems getting the precinct open.

Margaret Sutherland St. Joe's church in Nome was one of the main places to vote in Nome during the August primary.

RURAL VOTE. AFN and several Native groups demand action from the Division of Election to address chronic problems that hinder voter access in rural Alaska.

Paz Gur Arye A Kodiak bear and her three cubs look for fish on the bank of the Buskin River on the evening of July 31. Paz Gur Arye

BEARS. BEARS. BEARS. Biologists say a recent bear attack in Kodiak could be due to a lack of food for bears. And after a bear attack in Anchorage, trail closures are announced to give bears more space to forage.

Ashlyn O’Hara/KDLL Attendees listen to Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche speak during a town hall on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 in Sterling, Alaska.

STERLING TAX INCREASE. When Sterling voters head to the polls, they will decide whether to increase property taxes to pay for community recreation programs. But right now, as KDLL’s Ashlyn O’Hara reports, voters are divided about that.