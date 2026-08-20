KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, August 20, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
NUNAPITCHUK PRECINCT. Voters in the Southwest Alaska community of Nunapitchuk had only three hours to cast primary ballots in person on Tuesday, due to problems getting the precinct open.
RURAL VOTE. AFN and several Native groups demand action from the Division of Election to address chronic problems that hinder voter access in rural Alaska.
BEARS. BEARS. BEARS. Biologists say a recent bear attack in Kodiak could be due to a lack of food for bears. And after a bear attack in Anchorage, trail closures are announced to give bears more space to forage.
STERLING TAX INCREASE. When Sterling voters head to the polls, they will decide whether to increase property taxes to pay for community recreation programs. But right now, as KDLL’s Ashlyn O’Hara reports, voters are divided about that.