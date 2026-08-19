KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, August 19, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
PRIMARY ELECTION. Predictions that Democrat Mary Peltola would do well in her bid to unseat the Republican incumbent, Sen. Dan Sullivan, materialized last night. She leads the four candidates heading into the general election. In the governor’s race, two Democrats and two Republicans are set to face off in November.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING. Anchorage Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in downtown Anchorage yesterday that took the life of a woman in a stand-off with police.
KING COVE-COLD BAY ROAD. A federal judge has block construction of a road in the Izembek National Wildlife refuge, just as the state is moving equipment in place to begin construction.