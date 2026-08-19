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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 19, 2026 at 9:26 AM AKDT
Midtown rally in the final hours of the August Primary campaign on August 18, 2026.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Midtown Anchorage campaign rally in the final hours of the August Primary campaign.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

PRIMARY ELECTION. Predictions that Democrat Mary Peltola would do well in her bid to unseat the Republican incumbent, Sen. Dan Sullivan, materialized last night. She leads the four candidates heading into the general election. In the governor’s race, two Democrats and two Republicans are set to face off in November.

Anchorage Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Adelaide Apartments downtown on August 18, 2026.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Adelaide Apartments downtown on August 18, 2026.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING. Anchorage Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in downtown Anchorage yesterday that took the life of a woman in a stand-off with police.

Cold Bay offers habitat that is vital to migratory birds. August 13, 2023.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Cold Bay offers habitat that is vital to migratory birds. August 13, 2023.

KING COVE-COLD BAY ROAD. A federal judge has block construction of a road in the Izembek National Wildlife refuge, just as the state is moving equipment in place to begin construction.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride