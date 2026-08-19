KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

PRIMARY ELECTION. Predictions that Democrat Mary Peltola would do well in her bid to unseat the Republican incumbent, Sen. Dan Sullivan, materialized last night. She leads the four candidates heading into the general election. In the governor’s race, two Democrats and two Republicans are set to face off in November.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media Anchorage Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Adelaide Apartments downtown on August 18, 2026.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING. Anchorage Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in downtown Anchorage yesterday that took the life of a woman in a stand-off with police.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Cold Bay offers habitat that is vital to migratory birds. August 13, 2023.

KING COVE-COLD BAY ROAD. A federal judge has block construction of a road in the Izembek National Wildlife refuge, just as the state is moving equipment in place to begin construction.

