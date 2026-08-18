KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, August 18, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
RURAL VOTE. As Primary elections got underway today, several Alaska Native groups are sounding the alarm about what they say are understaffed election offices and polls in Rural Alaska.
WHITTIER GAS. ENSTAR Natural Gas Company has shut off the flow of natural gas to Whittier to address a pipeline leak. The company says the community of about 250 people may be without service for about three weeks.
TOK FIRE. Residents of the eastern Interior community of Tok are being ordered to evacuate their homes after a wildfire broke out Monday morning
TALKEETNA MOVIE. For four weeks the town of Talkeetna has watch film crews around town capturing scenes for a movie. KTNA's Colleen Love has the story.
ST. PAUL ISLAND DOGS. Dogs have long been banned on the Pribilof Islands, under a rule imposed by the federal government to protect the world’ s largest concentration of northern fur seals. But that's about to change.