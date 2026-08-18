KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

RURAL VOTE. As Primary elections got underway today, several Alaska Native groups are sounding the alarm about what they say are understaffed election offices and polls in Rural Alaska.

Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media The resident apartment building in Whittier, Alaska towers over a boat parking lot on a summer day of 2021.



WHITTIER GAS. ENSTAR Natural Gas Company has shut off the flow of natural gas to Whittier to address a pipeline leak. The company says the community of about 250 people may be without service for about three weeks.

Courtesy Alisa Gayer Tok residents evacuating from the Mukluk Fire on Aug. 17, 2026.

TOK FIRE. Residents of the eastern Interior community of Tok are being ordered to evacuate their homes after a wildfire broke out Monday morning

A Los Angeles film crew uses Talkeetna as a backdrop for a movie. / KTNA

TALKEETNA MOVIE. For four weeks the town of Talkeetna has watch film crews around town capturing scenes for a movie. KTNA's Colleen Love has the story.

amie Musbach/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration The community of St. Paul is seen from the island's beach. The Pribilof Island community has managed to fend off rat infestations. Residents are now allowed to enlist rat-hunting dogs to help with the efforts. Dogs have long been banned from the islands, but a new rule makes an exception for rat-prevention purposes. J

ST. PAUL ISLAND DOGS. Dogs have long been banned on the Pribilof Islands, under a rule imposed by the federal government to protect the world’ s largest concentration of northern fur seals. But that's about to change.

