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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, August 17, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 17, 2026 at 12:35 PM AKDT
A poster to boost Native voter turnout.

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GET OUT THE NATIVE VOTE. Efforts to boost the Native Vote in this week’s primary election have concentrated in Western Alaska, a region that once had high voter turn-out but has faded over the last two decades.

Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt at the ASD Education Center on Aug. 14, 2026.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt at the ASD Education Center on Aug. 14, 2026.

BACK TO SCHOOL.Students in the Anchorage School District return back to school this week. More teachers have been hired to offset cutbacks earlier this year, but the district still faces a budget deficit.

City Hall in downtown Juneau on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.
Clarise Larson/KTOO
City Hall in downtown Juneau on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

JUNEAU CITY HALL. Sealaska Heritage Institute hopes to buy Juneau City Hall and build a new cu

ltural center. The Assembly will take testimony on the plan tonight.

Randy Bezdek, owner of The Hungry Robot in Fairbanks, stands in front of one of the restaurant’s pizza ovens on June 31, 2026.
Shelby Herbert/KUAC
Randy Bezdek, owner of The Hungry Robot in Fairbanks, stands in front of one of the restaurant’s pizza ovens on June 31, 2026.

WOOD SHORTAGE. A looming firewood shortage in the Interior has families,businesses, and energy experts worried. The area's largest supplier isclosing, leaving thousands of customers searching for new sources ofdry wood before winter. The Alaska Desk s Shelby Herbert looks at what’s at stake.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride