KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, August 17, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
GET OUT THE NATIVE VOTE. Efforts to boost the Native Vote in this week’s primary election have concentrated in Western Alaska, a region that once had high voter turn-out but has faded over the last two decades.
BACK TO SCHOOL.Students in the Anchorage School District return back to school this week. More teachers have been hired to offset cutbacks earlier this year, but the district still faces a budget deficit.
JUNEAU CITY HALL. Sealaska Heritage Institute hopes to buy Juneau City Hall and build a new cu
ltural center. The Assembly will take testimony on the plan tonight.
WOOD SHORTAGE. A looming firewood shortage in the Interior has families,businesses, and energy experts worried. The area's largest supplier isclosing, leaving thousands of customers searching for new sources ofdry wood before winter. The Alaska Desk s Shelby Herbert looks at what’s at stake.