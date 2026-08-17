KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, August 17, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

GET OUT THE NATIVE VOTE. Efforts to boost the Native Vote in this week’s primary election have concentrated in Western Alaska, a region that once had high voter turn-out but has faded over the last two decades.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt at the ASD Education Center on Aug. 14, 2026.



BACK TO SCHOOL.Students in the Anchorage School District return back to school this week. More teachers have been hired to offset cutbacks earlier this year, but the district still faces a budget deficit.

Clarise Larson/KTOO City Hall in downtown Juneau on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

JUNEAU CITY HALL. Sealaska Heritage Institute hopes to buy Juneau City Hall and build a new cu

ltural center. The Assembly will take testimony on the plan tonight.

Shelby Herbert/KUAC Randy Bezdek, owner of The Hungry Robot in Fairbanks, stands in front of one of the restaurant’s pizza ovens on June 31, 2026.

WOOD SHORTAGE. A looming firewood shortage in the Interior has families,businesses, and energy experts worried. The area's largest supplier isclosing, leaving thousands of customers searching for new sources ofdry wood before winter. The Alaska Desk s Shelby Herbert looks at what’s at stake.