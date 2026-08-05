KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

ANCHORAGE ECONOMY. In a new survey, local business leaders are optimistic about the Anchorage economy.

Lisa Hupp/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Cloud patterns and the midnight sun reflect over the Chukchi sea, where the summer sea ice floats in large slabs.

OFFSHORE DRILLING. The Trump administration wants to roll back Arctic drilling rules that were put in place during the Obama administration.

Courtesy Thompson & Co. Around 120 people gather to honor outgoing state Sen. Lyman Hoffman at the National Guard Readiness Center in Bethel on Aug. 2, 2026. Courtesy Thompson & Co.

SEN. LYMAN HOFFMAN: Bethel celebrates Sen. Lyman Hoffman’s 40-year career in state politics.

Tim Ellis/KUAC Delta Community Library Director Tiki Levinson, behind the counter, helps another family get rewards for reading.

FEDERAL E-RATE. The Federal Communications Commission is reviewing the E-Rate program, which gives schools and libraries a big break in internet costs. Alaska educators and librarians fear that cuts to the program could raise costs and affect connectivity.