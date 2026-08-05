KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, August 5, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
ANCHORAGE ECONOMY. In a new survey, local business leaders are optimistic about the Anchorage economy.
OFFSHORE DRILLING. The Trump administration wants to roll back Arctic drilling rules that were put in place during the Obama administration.
SEN. LYMAN HOFFMAN: Bethel celebrates Sen. Lyman Hoffman’s 40-year career in state politics.
FEDERAL E-RATE. The Federal Communications Commission is reviewing the E-Rate program, which gives schools and libraries a big break in internet costs. Alaska educators and librarians fear that cuts to the program could raise costs and affect connectivity.