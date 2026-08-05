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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 5, 2026 at 9:14 AM AKDT
Downtown Anchorage in spring.
Courtesy AEDC
Downtown Anchorage in spring.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

ANCHORAGE ECONOMY. In a new survey, local business leaders are optimistic about the Anchorage economy.

Cloud patterns and the midnight sun reflect over the Chukchi sea, where the summer sea ice floats in large slabs.
Lisa Hupp/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Cloud patterns and the midnight sun reflect over the Chukchi sea, where the summer sea ice floats in large slabs.

OFFSHORE DRILLING. The Trump administration wants to roll back Arctic drilling rules that were put in place during the Obama administration.

Around 120 people gather to honor outgoing state Sen. Lyman Hoffman at the National Guard Readiness Center in Bethel on Aug. 2, 2026. Courtesy Thompson & Co.
Courtesy Thompson & Co.
Around 120 people gather to honor outgoing state Sen. Lyman Hoffman at the National Guard Readiness Center in Bethel on Aug. 2, 2026. Courtesy Thompson & Co.

SEN. LYMAN HOFFMAN: Bethel celebrates Sen. Lyman Hoffman’s 40-year career in state politics.

Delta Community Library Director Tiki Levinson, behind the counter, helps another family get rewards for reading.
Tim Ellis/KUAC
Delta Community Library Director Tiki Levinson, behind the counter, helps another family get rewards for reading.

FEDERAL E-RATE. The Federal Communications Commission is reviewing the E-Rate program, which gives schools and libraries a big break in internet costs. Alaska educators and librarians fear that cuts to the program could raise costs and affect connectivity.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride