KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

AMBLER WATER & SEWER CRISIS. Ambler is coming up on six months without water and sewer service. KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen reports on how this prolonged crisis threatens the safety and wellbeing of this small Northwest Arctic community.

Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media Anchorage police respond to a service call.

MIDTOWN FATALS UPDATE. Anchorage Police identify two people killed in Saturday’s officer- involved collision with a taxicab in Midtown. The driver behind the wheel of the patrol car was also involved in a fatal shooting at a South Anchorage Walmart in June.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media The Mountain View branch of the Anchorage Public Library was closed after two vehicles collided with a library wall on Aug. 1, 2026.

MOUNTAIN VIEW LIBRARY CLOSED. One of the most popular branches of the Anchorage Public Library was forced to close temporarily after a tractor-trailer crashed into it over the weekend.

Courtesy of Winifred Haun dance companyt. A cultural exchange in Nome between the Winifred Haun dance company from Chicago and traditional dancers from rural Alaska.

DANCING IN NOME. Across cultures and continents, dance speaks a language all its own. In Nome last week, that spirit of connection brought together two dance groups, one from rural Alaska and the other from Chicago. KNOM’s Quinn White has the story

