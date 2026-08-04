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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:42 AM AKDT
Aerial view of Ambler.
Courtesy of Northwest Arctic Borough
Aerial view of Ambler.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

AMBLER WATER & SEWER CRISIS. Ambler is coming up on six months without water and sewer service. KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen reports on how this prolonged crisis threatens the safety and wellbeing of this small Northwest Arctic community.

Anchorage police respond to a service call.
Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage police respond to a service call.

MIDTOWN FATALS UPDATE. Anchorage Police identify two people killed in Saturday’s officer- involved collision with a taxicab in Midtown. The driver behind the wheel of the patrol car was also involved in a fatal shooting at a South Anchorage Walmart in June.

The Mountain View branch of the Anchorage Public Library was closed after two vehicles collided with a library wall on Aug. 1, 2026.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
The Mountain View branch of the Anchorage Public Library was closed after two vehicles collided with a library wall on Aug. 1, 2026.

MOUNTAIN VIEW LIBRARY CLOSED. One of the most popular branches of the Anchorage Public Library was forced to close temporarily after a tractor-trailer crashed into it over the weekend. 

A cultural exchange in Nome between the Winifred Haun dance company from Chicago and traditional dancers from rural Alaska.
Courtesy of Winifred Haun dance companyt.
A cultural exchange in Nome between the Winifred Haun dance company from Chicago and traditional dancers from rural Alaska.

DANCING IN NOME. Across cultures and continents, dance speaks a language all its own. In Nome last week, that spirit of connection brought together two dance groups, one from rural Alaska and the other from Chicago. KNOM’s Quinn White has the story
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride