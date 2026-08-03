KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, August 3, 2026

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MIDTOWN FATALS. Two people died after an Anchorage police patrol car and a taxicab collided at a Midtown intersection. The officer behind the wheel is also being investigated for his role in a fatal shooting at a South Anchorage Walmart in June.

National Weather Service - Fairbanks An automated weather station in Fairbanks.

AVIATION SAFETY SUMMIT. Alaska aviation leaders urged better upkeep of existing weather stations at an aviation summit in Anchorage last week.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Michaela and Savannah Valencia do the Potato Dance at the Eklutna Tribe Pow Wow on Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.

EKLUTNA POW WOW. Dancing, drumming and feasting this weekend at the Eklutna Tribe’s Pow Wow and Potlatch. Organizers said they fed more than 1,500 people a day at the gathering and still had plenty of moose meat and salmon to go around.

