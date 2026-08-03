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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, August 3, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:12 PM AKDT
Anchorage police respond to the scene of a crime.
Elyssa Loughlin, Alaska Public Media
Anchorage police respond to the scene of a crime.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

MIDTOWN FATALS. Two people died after an Anchorage police patrol car and a taxicab collided at a Midtown intersection. The officer behind the wheel is also being investigated for his role in a fatal shooting at a South Anchorage Walmart in June.

An automated weather station in Fairbanks.
National Weather Service - Fairbanks
An automated weather station in Fairbanks.

AVIATION SAFETY SUMMIT. Alaska aviation leaders urged better upkeep of existing weather stations at an aviation summit in Anchorage last week.

Michaela and Savannah Valencia do the Potato Dance at the Eklutna Tribe Pow Wow on Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Michaela and Savannah Valencia do the Potato Dance at the Eklutna Tribe Pow Wow on Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.

EKLUTNA POW WOW. Dancing, drumming and feasting this weekend at the Eklutna Tribe’s Pow Wow and Potlatch. Organizers said they fed more than 1,500 people a day at the gathering and still had plenty of moose meat and salmon to go around.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride