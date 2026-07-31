KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, July 31, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

BERING AIR REPORT.The National Transportation Safety Board has released its findings in the Bering Air plane that crashed into the sea ice last year, claiming the lives of all nine people on board. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at the chain of events that investigators say doomed the flight.

Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher listen to testimony at a July 27, 2026, in Anchorage hearing on Ballot Measure.

BALLOT MEASURE 1. Supporters and opponents of Ballot Measure 1 spoke out at a hearing this week. The measure attempts to rein in campaign spending by individual donors.

EKLUTNA TRIBE POW WOW. Every two years, the Eklutna Tribe holds a weekend Pow Wow and Potlatch that brings drummers, dancers and feasting to its village.