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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, July 31, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 31, 2026 at 11:20 AM AKDT
This U.S. Coast Guard photo shows the wreckage of the Bering Air commuter plane that crashed into the sea ice on a flight between Unalakleet and Nome on February 6, 2025.
U.S. Coast Guard
This U.S. Coast Guard photo shows the wreckage of the Bering Air commuter plane that crashed into the sea ice on a flight between Unalakleet and Nome on February 6, 2025.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

BERING AIR REPORT.The National Transportation Safety Board has released its findings in the Bering Air plane that crashed into the sea ice last year, claiming the lives of all nine people on board. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at the chain of events that investigators say doomed the flight.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher listen to testimony at a July 27, 2026, in Anchorage hearing on Ballot Measure.
Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon
Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher listen to testimony at a July 27, 2026, in Anchorage hearing on Ballot Measure.

BALLOT MEASURE 1. Supporters and opponents of Ballot Measure 1 spoke out at a hearing this week. The measure attempts to rein in campaign spending by individual donors.

EKLUTNA TRIBE POW WOW. Every two years, the Eklutna Tribe holds a weekend Pow Wow and Potlatch that brings drummers, dancers and feasting to its village.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride