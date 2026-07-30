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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 30, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:34 AM AKDT
Plane crash near McCarthy claims three lives.
Alaska State Troopers
Plane crash near McCarthy claims three lives.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

MCCARTHY CRASH. Three people were killed in a fiery airplane crash near McCarthy.

Juana, a service dog struck and killed by a speeding ATV on July 20.
Courtesy of Daniel Charlie Cortes
/
Courtesy Daniel Charlie Cortes
Juana, a service dog struck and killed by a speeding ATV on July 20.

JUANA. An Anchorage couple say reckless behavior on a Kenai beach is responsible for the death of their service dog, who was hit by an ATV last week.

This is the residence at the Switzer Village Mobile Home Park where police received a report about a body found in a freezer. Thursday, July 23, 2026.
Clarise Larson/KTOO
This is the residence at the Switzer Village Mobile Home Park where police received a report about a body found in a freezer. Thursday, July 23, 2026.

FREEZER DEATH. Juneau police have identified the man whose remains were found in a freezer last week.

VOTER STATUS. State lawmakers are asking the state Division of Elections to immediately restore the voter status of thousands of Alaskans that the division deactivated, based on outdated information about their citizenship status.

A federal government-sponsored tactical satellite lifts off from the Pacific Spaceport ComplexKodiak, operated by the Alaska Aerospace Corporation.
John F. Williams, U.S. Navy/Navy Visual News Service (NVNS)
A federal government-sponsored tactical satellite lifts off from the Pacific Spaceport ComplexKodiak, operated by the Alaska Aerospace Corporation.

KODIAK ROCKET LAUNCHES. California company awarded $266 million for up to 18 rocket launches at Kodiak Island’s Pacific Spaceport Complex.

From left to right, Zane Darbonne, 12, Ben Steele, 9, and Mel Steele smile for a photo at her microbakery in the Mendenhall Valley on Friday, July 24, 2026.
Clarise Larson/KTOO
From left to right, Zane Darbonne, 12, Ben Steele, 9, and Mel Steele smile for a photo at her microbakery in the Mendenhall Valley on Friday, July 24, 2026.

JUNEAU BREAD. Ah, nothing like the smell and taste of fresh baked bread to launch you into bliss. A Juneau teacher turned her passion for baking sourdough goods into a small business this summer, and it’s quickly risen in popularity. KTOO’s Claire Larson went to check out her bakery stand at the end of her driveway.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride