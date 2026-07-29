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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 29, 2026 at 10:54 AM AKDT
A wellhead protrudes from the ground at ENSTAR Natural Gas' Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska facility on Wednesday, April 28, 2025 in Kenai.
Alaska. Ashlyn O’Hara/KDLL
A wellhead protrudes from the ground at ENSTAR Natural Gas' Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska facility on Wednesday, April 28, 2025 in Kenai.

KNBA'S Top Stories:

GAS SHORTAGE. Southcentral Alaska residents should brace for higher heating bills in the next few winters due to a shortage of gas in Cook Inlet. 

An automated weather station in Fairbanks.
National Weather Service - Fairbanks
An automated weather station in Fairbanks.

WEATHER REPORTNG OUTAGE.A widespread weather reporting outage affected Alaska on Monday. Pilots and weather forecasters lost access to more than 50 weather stations across the state.

Researcher Eran Hood stands on the lip of an empty Suicide Basin just a few days after it drained to create a record-breaking glacial outburst flood in August 2023. Anna Canny/KTOO
Anna Canny/KTOO
Researcher Eran Hood stands on the lip of an empty Suicide Basin just a few days after it drained to create a record-breaking glacial outburst flood in August 2023. Anna Canny/KTOO

JUNEAU GLACIAL OUTBURST. Forecasters predict the glacial lake responsible for producing Juneau’s annual glacial outburst flood will fill up a bit later than initially forecast. KTOO’s Alix Soliman has an update.

Cold Bay offers habitat that is vital to migratory birds. August 13, 2023.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Cold Bay offers habitat that is vital to migratory birds. August 13, 2023.

KING COVE-COLD BAY ROAD. A long-running battle over a proposed road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge is back in court.

Anchorage police respond to a service call.
Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage police respond to a service call.

FATAL ANCHORAGE CAR CRASH. An early morning collision at East Northern Lights and UAA Drive took the life of a woman and seriously injured two juveniles.

FAREWELL BOB HALLINEN. Longtime Anchorage Daily News photojournalist died Sunday at the age of 77. From his photos of the Iditarod — to the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill — to President Barack Obama’s visit to Alaska, he left a huge legacy.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride