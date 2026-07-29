KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
KNBA'S Top Stories:
GAS SHORTAGE. Southcentral Alaska residents should brace for higher heating bills in the next few winters due to a shortage of gas in Cook Inlet.
WEATHER REPORTNG OUTAGE.A widespread weather reporting outage affected Alaska on Monday. Pilots and weather forecasters lost access to more than 50 weather stations across the state.
JUNEAU GLACIAL OUTBURST. Forecasters predict the glacial lake responsible for producing Juneau’s annual glacial outburst flood will fill up a bit later than initially forecast. KTOO’s Alix Soliman has an update.
KING COVE-COLD BAY ROAD. A long-running battle over a proposed road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge is back in court.
FATAL ANCHORAGE CAR CRASH. An early morning collision at East Northern Lights and UAA Drive took the life of a woman and seriously injured two juveniles.
FAREWELL BOB HALLINEN. Longtime Anchorage Daily News photojournalist died Sunday at the age of 77. From his photos of the Iditarod — to the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill — to President Barack Obama’s visit to Alaska, he left a huge legacy.