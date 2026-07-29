KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

KNBA'S Top Stories:

GAS SHORTAGE. Southcentral Alaska residents should brace for higher heating bills in the next few winters due to a shortage of gas in Cook Inlet.

National Weather Service - Fairbanks An automated weather station in Fairbanks.

WEATHER REPORTNG OUTAGE.A widespread weather reporting outage affected Alaska on Monday. Pilots and weather forecasters lost access to more than 50 weather stations across the state.

Anna Canny/KTOO Researcher Eran Hood stands on the lip of an empty Suicide Basin just a few days after it drained to create a record-breaking glacial outburst flood in August 2023. Anna Canny/KTOO

JUNEAU GLACIAL OUTBURST. Forecasters predict the glacial lake responsible for producing Juneau’s annual glacial outburst flood will fill up a bit later than initially forecast. KTOO’s Alix Soliman has an update.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Cold Bay offers habitat that is vital to migratory birds. August 13, 2023.

KING COVE-COLD BAY ROAD. A long-running battle over a proposed road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge is back in court.

Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media Anchorage police respond to a service call.

FATAL ANCHORAGE CAR CRASH. An early morning collision at East Northern Lights and UAA Drive took the life of a woman and seriously injured two juveniles.

FAREWELL BOB HALLINEN. Longtime Anchorage Daily News photojournalist died Sunday at the age of 77. From his photos of the Iditarod — to the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill — to President Barack Obama’s visit to Alaska, he left a huge legacy.