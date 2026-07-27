KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, July 27, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

THIRD SPECIAL SESSION. Will the third time be a charm? The Alaska legislature gathers this morning for the start of its third special session on the gas tax.

Nathaniel Herz for Alaska Public Media A specialized unit called a jackup rig, at left, drilled a natural gas well at Hilcorp’s Tyonek platform, right, in Cook Inlet.

NATURAL GAS STORAGE. Southcentral Alaska’s largest natural gas utility is asking state regulators to reconsider their decision on a project that would’ve expanded natural gas storage.

FATAL STERLING HIGHWAY CRASH. A former Anchorage assembly member was killed in a car crash on the Sterling Highway.

Jessie Sheldon/KDLG Sockeye salmon on ice in a tote.



BRISTOL BAY SOCKEYE BOOM. Could years of record Bristol Bay sockeye salmon catches be over? As KDLG’s Jessie Sheldon reports, this year’s run seems to be returning to historic norms.

Courtesy, Gail Smithhisler Gail Smithhisler sits between her grandparents, Edna and Frank Ahnangnatoguk. Courtesy Gail Smithhisler

INUPIAQ FOSSIL NAMES. Dinosaurs weren’t the only creatures that roamed the earth 70 million years ago. Newly discovered fossils in Alaska are changing the way researchers view prehistoric life in the state. As KNOM’s Quin White reports, they’re also getting names that draw inspiration from the Inupiaq language.

