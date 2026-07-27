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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, July 27, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 27, 2026 at 9:42 AM AKDT
The Alaska State Capitol is seen on the last day of the legislative session on May 20, 2026.
Claire Stremple/Alaska Beacon
The Alaska State Capitol is seen on the last day of the legislative session on May 20, 2026.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

THIRD SPECIAL SESSION. Will the third time be a charm? The Alaska legislature gathers this morning for the start of its third special session on the gas tax.

A specialized unit called a jackup rig, at left, drilled a natural gas well at Hilcorp’s Tyonek platform, right, in Cook Inlet.
Nathaniel Herz for Alaska Public Media
A specialized unit called a jackup rig, at left, drilled a natural gas well at Hilcorp’s Tyonek platform, right, in Cook Inlet.

NATURAL GAS STORAGE. Southcentral Alaska’s largest natural gas utility is asking state regulators to reconsider their decision on a project that would’ve expanded natural gas storage.

FATAL STERLING HIGHWAY CRASH. A former Anchorage assembly member was killed in a car crash on the Sterling Highway.

Sockeye salmon on ice in a tote.
Jessie Sheldon/KDLG
Sockeye salmon on ice in a tote.

BRISTOL BAY SOCKEYE BOOM. Could years of record Bristol Bay sockeye salmon catches be over? As KDLG’s Jessie Sheldon reports, this year’s run seems to be returning to historic norms.

Gail Smithhisler sits between her grandparents, Edna and Frank Ahnangnatoguk. Courtesy Gail Smithhisler
Courtesy, Gail Smithhisler
Gail Smithhisler sits between her grandparents, Edna and Frank Ahnangnatoguk. Courtesy Gail Smithhisler

INUPIAQ FOSSIL NAMES. Dinosaurs weren’t the only creatures that roamed the earth 70 million years ago. Newly discovered fossils in Alaska are changing the way researchers view prehistoric life in the state. As KNOM’s Quin White reports, they’re also getting names that draw inspiration from the Inupiaq language.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride