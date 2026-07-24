KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, July 24, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

ANCHORAGE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION. The Anchorage Assembly failed to take up a proposal to establish a public safety advisory commission, effectively killing the motion, at least for now.

UTQIAGVIK OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING. Alaska State Troopers are overseeing the investigation into the death of an Utqiagvik man, shot by a North Slope Borough police officer.

TALKEETNA FLOODING. Rain brings minor flooding to the Talkeetna River and one landslide that shut down Alaska Railroad service north of Talkeetna yesterday.

KENAI RIVER SOCKEYES. With a weaker than projected sockeye run, anglers hoping to reel in those Kenai River reds are facing disappointment so far this summer.

BRISTOL BAY SPORTFISHING DATA. In all Alaskan fisheries, good data is a critical part of management. But the collection of that data doesn't have to be left to just scientists. KDLG’s Jessie Sheldon reports on a new way for guides to report their catches and share their observations.