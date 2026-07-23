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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 23, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 23, 2026 at 10:48 AM AKDT
Shiveluch Volcano as seen from the International Space Station in July 2007.
NASA
Shiveluch Volcano as seen from the International Space Station in July 2007.

ALASKA AIRLINES. Russian volcanic ash, drifting over Alaska, caused Alaska Airlines to cancel 10 flights statewide yesterday. Flight service has since been restored but other eruptions are possible.

Alaska Elections Director Carol Beecher was the main witness at a legislative hearing July 22, 2026.
Mikayla Finnerty Alaska Public Media
Alaska Elections Director Carol Beecher was the main witness at a legislative hearing July 22, 2026.

NON-CITIZEN VOTERS: The Alaska Division of Elections has moved thousands of registered voters to its “inactive list,” to confirm whether they are citizens.

The Alaska Native Medical Center is reflected in the campus pond on Sept. 9, 2022. The hospital is among several facilities on the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium campus in Anchorage. ANTHC is the nation's largest Native tribal organization.
Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon
The Alaska Native Medical Center is reflected in the campus pond on Sept. 9, 2022. The hospital is among several facilities on the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium campus in Anchorage. ANTHC is the nation's largest Native tribal organization.

ANTHC SETTLEMENT: More details about the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s $400 million federal settlement from the Alaska Desk's Alena Naiden.

A Juneau city employee and volunteer fill Bob and Adrienne Atadero’s truck with sandbags on July 18, 2026. Photo by Alix Soliman/KTOO
Alix Soliman/KTOO
A Juneau city employee and volunteer fill Bob and Adrienne Atadero’s truck with sandbags on July 18, 2026. Photo by Alix Soliman/KTOO

JUNEAU GLACIAL OUTBURST PREPS. Mendenhall Valley volunteers spent Saturday filling bags with sand, an important line of defense against flooding. As KTOO’s Alix Soliman reports, the work was easier and faster this year.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride