KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 23, 2023
ALASKA AIRLINES. Russian volcanic ash, drifting over Alaska, caused Alaska Airlines to cancel 10 flights statewide yesterday. Flight service has since been restored but other eruptions are possible.
NON-CITIZEN VOTERS: The Alaska Division of Elections has moved thousands of registered voters to its “inactive list,” to confirm whether they are citizens.
ANTHC SETTLEMENT: More details about the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s $400 million federal settlement from the Alaska Desk's Alena Naiden.
JUNEAU GLACIAL OUTBURST PREPS. Mendenhall Valley volunteers spent Saturday filling bags with sand, an important line of defense against flooding. As KTOO’s Alix Soliman reports, the work was easier and faster this year.