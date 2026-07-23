KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 23, 2023

ALASKA AIRLINES. Russian volcanic ash, drifting over Alaska, caused Alaska Airlines to cancel 10 flights statewide yesterday. Flight service has since been restored but other eruptions are possible.

Mikayla Finnerty Alaska Public Media Alaska Elections Director Carol Beecher was the main witness at a legislative hearing July 22, 2026.

NON-CITIZEN VOTERS: The Alaska Division of Elections has moved thousands of registered voters to its “inactive list,” to confirm whether they are citizens.

Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon

The Alaska Native Medical Center is reflected in the campus pond on Sept. 9, 2022. The hospital is among several facilities on the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium campus in Anchorage. ANTHC is the nation's largest Native tribal organization.

ANTHC SETTLEMENT: More details about the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s $400 million federal settlement from the Alaska Desk's Alena Naiden.

Alix Soliman/KTOO A Juneau city employee and volunteer fill Bob and Adrienne Atadero’s truck with sandbags on July 18, 2026. Photo by Alix Soliman/KTOO



JUNEAU GLACIAL OUTBURST PREPS. Mendenhall Valley volunteers spent Saturday filling bags with sand, an important line of defense against flooding. As KTOO’s Alix Soliman reports, the work was easier and faster this year.

