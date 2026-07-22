KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

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UNIONS SUE GOVERNOR.Two labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the governor for failing to fill two positions on the board that governs state employee pension plans.

Courtesy/Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium offices.

ANTHC SETTLEMENT: The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium will receive $400 million in a U.S. Justice Department settlement, tied to unreimbursed costs from the Indian Health Service.

Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO Narcan kits and Hudson Bay tea in Tlingit and Haida’s new free vending machine in downtown Juneau. July 21, 2026. Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

JUNEAU VENDING MACHINES. The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska recently opened a free vending machine in downtown Juneau to distribute community health and healing supplies to anyone who might need them.

Clarise Larson/KTOO Juneau Police in the Mendenhall Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH. Juneau police are investigating a shocking discovery – the remains of a person found in a freezer chest while someone was cleaning out a home on Sunday.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Salmon fillet processed commercially in Nakek on July 5, 2018.

SALMON PRICES. Processors are paying more for commercial salmon this season than in recent years. Coast Alaska's Angela Denning explains how international markets have played a role in prices.

Tim Bowman/ADFG A muskox bull is seen on Nunivak Island.

MUSK OXEN HUNT. Five musk oxen followed the sea ice to an island near the Nunivak Island and are stranded without enough food or water to survive. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game are allowing an emergency hunt.