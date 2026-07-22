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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 22, 2026 at 10:55 AM AKDT
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 19, 2025.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 19, 2025.

KNBA's Top Stories:

UNIONS SUE GOVERNOR.Two labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the governor for failing to fill two positions on the board that governs state employee pension plans.

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium offices.
Courtesy/Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium offices.

ANTHC SETTLEMENT: The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium will receive $400 million in a U.S. Justice Department settlement, tied to unreimbursed costs from the Indian Health Service.

Narcan kits and Hudson Bay tea in Tlingit and Haida’s new free vending machine in downtown Juneau. July 21, 2026. Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)
Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO
Narcan kits and Hudson Bay tea in Tlingit and Haida’s new free vending machine in downtown Juneau. July 21, 2026. Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

JUNEAU VENDING MACHINES. The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska recently opened a free vending machine in downtown Juneau to distribute community health and healing supplies to anyone who might need them.

Juneau Police in the Mendenhall Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.
Clarise Larson/KTOO
Juneau Police in the Mendenhall Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH. Juneau police are investigating a shocking discovery – the remains of a person found in a freezer chest while someone was cleaning out a home on Sunday.

Salmon fillet processed commercially in Nakek on July 5, 2018.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Salmon fillet processed commercially in Nakek on July 5, 2018.

SALMON PRICES. Processors are paying more for commercial salmon this season than in recent years. Coast Alaska's Angela Denning explains how international markets have played a role in prices.

Tim Bowman/ADFG
A muskox bull is seen on Nunivak Island.

MUSK OXEN HUNT. Five musk oxen followed the sea ice to an island near the Nunivak Island and are stranded without enough food or water to survive. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game are allowing an emergency hunt.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride