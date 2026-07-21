KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

CESSNA SEIZED. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from a Fairbanks pilot, who says the state imposed an excessive fine under the U.S. Constitution, when it seized his airplane over bringing beer into a dry village.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media East Anchorage Assembly member George Martinez during an Assembly work session at City Hall on July 17, 2026.

GEORGE MARTINEZ. Assembly Members consider the future tonight of George Martinez – a fellow assembly member, accused of misusing campaign funds and city resources. Some members want to censure him. Others want an investigation into whether he should be removed from the assembly entirely.

Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon Brochures at the University of Alaska Anchorage Student Health and Counseling Center, seen on July 17, 2026, provide information on syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections. Cases of syphilis infections among newborns have been on the rise in Alaska and nationally. (

SYPHILIS INFECTIONS. State health officials say syphilis infections are rising at record rates for Alaska newborns.

Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media A man walks through a homeless camp in Anchorage's Cuddy Park on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media

EMERGENCY SHELTERS. To keep people from having to sleep on the streets during cold spells, the City of Anchorage is trying to line up contractors to provide emergency shelters

Courtesy of June Ingram June Ingram at the wheel, alongside her family at her set net site in Ekuk, which was first staked by her grandfather in 1939. Courtesy of June Ingram

BRISTOL BAY SETNETTERS. For generations, the fishery used to be dominated by women. KDLG’s Jessie Sheldon looks at why this is changing.