KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
CESSNA SEIZED. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from a Fairbanks pilot, who says the state imposed an excessive fine under the U.S. Constitution, when it seized his airplane over bringing beer into a dry village.
GEORGE MARTINEZ. Assembly Members consider the future tonight of George Martinez – a fellow assembly member, accused of misusing campaign funds and city resources. Some members want to censure him. Others want an investigation into whether he should be removed from the assembly entirely.
SYPHILIS INFECTIONS. State health officials say syphilis infections are rising at record rates for Alaska newborns.
EMERGENCY SHELTERS. To keep people from having to sleep on the streets during cold spells, the City of Anchorage is trying to line up contractors to provide emergency shelters
BRISTOL BAY SETNETTERS. For generations, the fishery used to be dominated by women. KDLG’s Jessie Sheldon looks at why this is changing.