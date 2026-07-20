KNBA Webcast: Monday, July 20, 2026

KNBA's Top Stories:

CONGRESSIONAL RACE. Democrat Matt Schultz has dropped out of the race for Congress. Some of the reasons why he cut his campaign short.

FLOOD ADVISORY. An atmospheric river will dump some heavy rain on the Anchorage Bowl. A flood watch went into effect at 4:00 a.m. and continues until 10:00 p.m.

Matt Van Daele/Sun'aq Tribe. Photo taken under NOAA Permit No. 24359 A gray whale washed ashore dead on Surfer's Beach the weekend of July 11, 2026.

DEAD WHALES. The Sun’aq Tribe says four dead whales washed up near Kodiak last week. Three were gray whales.

Nicole Smith Dirt Busters compete at the WPI Waffle First League LEGO event in Worcester, Massachusetts in June, 2026.

BETHEL ROBOTICS TEAM. They call themselves the Dirt Busters, Bethel’s LEGO robotics team. This year, as KYUK’s Samantha Watson reports, an archeology project took them from the classroom all the way to the east coast for an international tournament.

Anchorage Zoo Bear at the Anchorage Zoo.

ZOO BEAR RELOCATED. After a male bear attacked a female bear at the Anchorage Zoo, officials have relocated her.

JUNEAU BEARS. A lawmaker chased off a bear at the State Capitol that threatened another legislator.