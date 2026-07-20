KNBA Webcast: Monday, July 20, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
CONGRESSIONAL RACE. Democrat Matt Schultz has dropped out of the race for Congress. Some of the reasons why he cut his campaign short.
FLOOD ADVISORY. An atmospheric river will dump some heavy rain on the Anchorage Bowl. A flood watch went into effect at 4:00 a.m. and continues until 10:00 p.m.
DEAD WHALES. The Sun’aq Tribe says four dead whales washed up near Kodiak last week. Three were gray whales.
BETHEL ROBOTICS TEAM. They call themselves the Dirt Busters, Bethel’s LEGO robotics team. This year, as KYUK’s Samantha Watson reports, an archeology project took them from the classroom all the way to the east coast for an international tournament.
ZOO BEAR RELOCATED. After a male bear attacked a female bear at the Anchorage Zoo, officials have relocated her.
JUNEAU BEARS. A lawmaker chased off a bear at the State Capitol that threatened another legislator.