KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, July 17, 2026.
KNBA’s Top Stories:
SUBSISTENCE LAWSUIT. More than a million dollars in legal bills and counting. The State of Alaska goes another round in the Kuskowkim subsistence fishing lawsuit that it lost, appealing a court order to pay attorney fees to several Alaska Native Groups.
THIRD SPECIAL SESSION. After Gov. Mike Dunleavy threatened to veto a compromise tax break bill for the Alaska LNG project, the House voted the bill down. Now the Governor has called the legislature back for yet another special session.
TRIBAL CONSERVATION DISTRICTS. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at how a group of tribes in Southcentral Alaska are working together to expand community gardens, kelp farming and other local food projects.SEALASKA
SEALASKA HERITAGE INSTITUTE. Juneau’s downtown city hall will be up for sale soon. One interested buyer is its neighbor, Sealaska Heritage Institute. KTOO’s Clarise Larson looks at the Alaska Native nonprofit's big vision for this space.