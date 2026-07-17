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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, July 17, 2026.

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 17, 2026 at 10:35 AM AKDT
Cutting salmon at a fish camp on the Kuskokwim River on June 21, 2016.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Cutting salmon at a fish camp on the Kuskokwim River on June 21, 2016.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

SUBSISTENCE LAWSUIT. More than a million dollars in legal bills and counting. The State of Alaska goes another round in the Kuskowkim subsistence fishing lawsuit that it lost, appealing a court order to pay attorney fees to several Alaska Native Groups.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, flanked by members of the Republican minority caucuses in the state House and Senate, speaks at a news conference on July 16, 2026.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, flanked by members of the Republican minority caucuses in the state House and Senate, speaks at a news conference on July 16, 2026.

THIRD SPECIAL SESSION. After Gov. Mike Dunleavy threatened to veto a compromise tax break bill for the Alaska LNG project, the House voted the bill down. Now the Governor has called the legislature back for yet another special session.

Carrots grown in a Southcentral Alaska garden.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Carrots grown in a Southcentral Alaska garden.

TRIBAL CONSERVATION DISTRICTS. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at how a group of tribes in Southcentral Alaska are working together to expand community gardens, kelp farming and other local food projects.SEALASKA

This is an aerial view of Sealaska Heritage Institute’s plan to replace Juneau’s City Hall building with a new facility.
MRV Architects, courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute
This is an aerial view of Sealaska Heritage Institute’s plan to replace Juneau’s City Hall building with a new facility.

SEALASKA HERITAGE INSTITUTE. Juneau’s downtown city hall will be up for sale soon. One interested buyer is its neighbor, Sealaska Heritage Institute. KTOO’s Clarise Larson looks at the Alaska Native nonprofit's big vision for this space.

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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride