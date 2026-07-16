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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 16, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 16, 2026 at 10:02 AM AKDT
Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Dan Sullivan are vying for his U.S. Senate seat.
Alaska Public Media
Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Dan Sullivan are vying for his U.S. Senate seat.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

U.S. SENATE CAMPAIGN. The latest campaign finance data in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race show Democrat Mary Peltola has vastly outraised incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks to a Fairbanks, Alaska, audience July 14, 2026, before a conversation with retired public radio journalist Robert Hannon, at back.
Lori Neufeld/KUAC
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks to a Fairbanks, Alaska, audience July 14, 2026, before a conversation with retired public radio journalist Robert Hannon, at back.

U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE VISITS FAIRBANKS. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson lauded the role of dissenting opinions in front of a Fairbanks audience yesterday. KUAC’s Patrick Gilchrist has the sights and sounds from a packed auditorium.

Voters casting their ballots in Bethel.
KYUK
Voters casting their ballots in Bethel.

AUGUST PRIMARY. The deadline for registering to vote in the state primary election is this Sunday.

Shoppers grab produce at Super Bear IGA in August 2022.
Claire Larson/ KTOO
Shoppers grab produce at Super Bear IGA in August 2022.

CYCLOSPORIASIS THREAT. Pronounced “sy-cloh-spor-EYE-uh-sis,” Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal outbreak that’s affected several states. So far Alaska has only seen a few cases.

Nicholas Galanin in his studio on July 8, 2026. (KCAW/McKenney)
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KCAW/McKenney

NICK GALANIN. Nick Galanin, an Indigenous artist from Sitka, talks with KCAW’s Hope McKenney about how his work has been targeted by the Trump administration.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride