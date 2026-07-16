KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 16, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
U.S. SENATE CAMPAIGN. The latest campaign finance data in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race show Democrat Mary Peltola has vastly outraised incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.
U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE VISITS FAIRBANKS. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson lauded the role of dissenting opinions in front of a Fairbanks audience yesterday. KUAC’s Patrick Gilchrist has the sights and sounds from a packed auditorium.
AUGUST PRIMARY. The deadline for registering to vote in the state primary election is this Sunday.
CYCLOSPORIASIS THREAT. Pronounced “sy-cloh-spor-EYE-uh-sis,” Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal outbreak that’s affected several states. So far Alaska has only seen a few cases.
NICK GALANIN. Nick Galanin, an Indigenous artist from Sitka, talks with KCAW’s Hope McKenney about how his work has been targeted by the Trump administration.