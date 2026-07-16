KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 16, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

U.S. SENATE CAMPAIGN. The latest campaign finance data in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race show Democrat Mary Peltola has vastly outraised incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Lori Neufeld/KUAC U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks to a Fairbanks, Alaska, audience July 14, 2026, before a conversation with retired public radio journalist Robert Hannon, at back.

U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE VISITS FAIRBANKS. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson lauded the role of dissenting opinions in front of a Fairbanks audience yesterday. KUAC’s Patrick Gilchrist has the sights and sounds from a packed auditorium.

KYUK Voters casting their ballots in Bethel.

AUGUST PRIMARY. The deadline for registering to vote in the state primary election is this Sunday.

Claire Larson/ KTOO Shoppers grab produce at Super Bear IGA in August 2022.

CYCLOSPORIASIS THREAT. Pronounced “sy-cloh-spor-EYE-uh-sis,” Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal outbreak that’s affected several states. So far Alaska has only seen a few cases.

Nicholas Galanin in his studio on July 8, 2026. (KCAW/McKenney) / KCAW/McKenney

NICK GALANIN. Nick Galanin, an Indigenous artist from Sitka, talks with KCAW’s Hope McKenney about how his work has been targeted by the Trump administration.

