KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
ENSTAR: Southcentral Alaska’s largest natural gas utility says it might not have the gas to make it through this winter.
CRITICAL MINERALS RESEARCH. The National Science Foundation has selected the University of Alaska Fairbanks to be the site of a new critical minerals research program.
DRONES: How drones are being used in Western Alaska to bridge technology and traditional knowledge. KYUK’s Samantha Watson looks at how Quinhagak is teaching other communities to do the same.
BEAR CAN ART. Black bears are all over Juneau — eating, playing and climbing trees – but not in person. Instead, you can find them painted on trash cans.