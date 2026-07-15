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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 15, 2026 at 9:26 AM AKDT
A student of the drone-training course hand-launches a drone into the air. June 9, 2026 in Quinhagak, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
A student of the drone-training course hand-launches a drone into the air. June 9, 2026 in Quinhagak, Alaska.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

A specialized unit called a jackup rig, at left, drilled a natural gas well at Hilcorp’s Tyonek platform, right, in Cook Inlet.
Nathaniel Herz for Alaska Public Media
A specialized unit called a jackup rig, at left, drilled a natural gas well at Hilcorp’s Tyonek platform, right, in Cook Inlet.

ENSTAR: Southcentral Alaska’s largest natural gas utility says it might not have the gas to make it through this winter.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is seen on Sept. 18, 2022. The National Science Foundation announced the establishment of a new critical minerals program to be led by and located at the UAF facility.
Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon
The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is seen on Sept. 18, 2022. The National Science Foundation announced the establishment of a new critical minerals program to be led by and located at the UAF facility.

CRITICAL MINERALS RESEARCH. The National Science Foundation has selected the University of Alaska Fairbanks to be the site of a new critical minerals research program.

MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
A student of the drone-training course hand-launches a drone into the air. June 9, 2026 in Quinhagak, Alaska.

DRONES: How drones are being used in Western Alaska to bridge technology and traditional knowledge. KYUK’s Samantha Watson looks at how Quinhagak is teaching other communities to do the same.

Crystal Jackson’s winning design “Wild and Clean” printed on a new bear-resistant trash can. July 14, 2026. Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)
Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO
Crystal Jackson’s winning design “Wild and Clean” printed on a new bear-resistant trash can. July 14, 2026. Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

BEAR CAN ART. Black bears are all over Juneau — eating, playing and climbing trees – but not in person. Instead, you can find them painted on trash cans.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride