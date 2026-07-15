KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

Nathaniel Herz for Alaska Public Media A specialized unit called a jackup rig, at left, drilled a natural gas well at Hilcorp’s Tyonek platform, right, in Cook Inlet.

ENSTAR: Southcentral Alaska’s largest natural gas utility says it might not have the gas to make it through this winter.

Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is seen on Sept. 18, 2022. The National Science Foundation announced the establishment of a new critical minerals program to be led by and located at the UAF facility.

CRITICAL MINERALS RESEARCH. The National Science Foundation has selected the University of Alaska Fairbanks to be the site of a new critical minerals research program.

MaryCait Dolan/KYUK A student of the drone-training course hand-launches a drone into the air. June 9, 2026 in Quinhagak, Alaska.

DRONES: How drones are being used in Western Alaska to bridge technology and traditional knowledge. KYUK’s Samantha Watson looks at how Quinhagak is teaching other communities to do the same.

Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO Crystal Jackson’s winning design “Wild and Clean” printed on a new bear-resistant trash can. July 14, 2026. Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

BEAR CAN ART. Black bears are all over Juneau — eating, playing and climbing trees – but not in person. Instead, you can find them painted on trash cans.