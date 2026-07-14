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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 14, 2026 at 9:26 AM AKDT
Ashley Kearns lived in her bus before it burned down. She said Girdwood neighbors generously let her park her bus on their property, so she didn't have to park in public areas.
Photo courtesy of Ashley Kearns and Alaska Public Media
Ashley Kearns lived in her bus before it burned down. She said Girdwood neighbors generously let her park her bus on their property, so she didn't have to park in public areas.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

GIRDWOOD HOMELESS: Invisible poverty in a wealthy town. How homelessness is on the rise in Girdwood.

Cold Bay offers habitat that is vital to migratory birds. August 13, 2023.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Cold Bay offers habitat that is vital to migratory birds. August 13, 2023.

KING COVE-COLD BAY ROAD. Construction on a controversial stretch of road between two Eastern Aleutian towns could begin as soon as next month.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy addressing reporters at a news conference.
James Brooks/Alaska Beacon.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy addressing reporters at a news conference.

VETOES. Gov. Mike Dunleavy sets new record for vetoes, surpassing Gov. Tony Knowles.

Strips of dried salmon are seen on June 25, 2009. Chum salmon runs on the Yukon River improved enough that year to allow some subsistence harvesting in Alaska, but Chinook returns did not show a similar improvement. Returns of Canada-origin fish were particularly weak.
A.R.Nanouk/U.S. Fish and WIldlife Service
Strips of dried salmon are seen on June 25, 2009. Chum salmon runs on the Yukon River improved enough that year to allow some subsistence harvesting in Alaska, but Chinook returns did not show a similar improvement. Returns of Canada-origin fish were particularly weak.

YUKON SALMON. For one Yukon River elder, it was a reprieve from a long drought. A rare subsistence fishing opening has brought fish camps to life and a chance to fill both body and soul with the taste of salmon. KYUK's Evan Erickson talks with Alexandra Kozevnikoff of Russian Mission.

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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride