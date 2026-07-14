KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

GIRDWOOD HOMELESS: Invisible poverty in a wealthy town. How homelessness is on the rise in Girdwood.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Cold Bay offers habitat that is vital to migratory birds. August 13, 2023.

KING COVE-COLD BAY ROAD. Construction on a controversial stretch of road between two Eastern Aleutian towns could begin as soon as next month.

James Brooks/Alaska Beacon. Gov. Mike Dunleavy addressing reporters at a news conference.

VETOES. Gov. Mike Dunleavy sets new record for vetoes, surpassing Gov. Tony Knowles.

A.R.Nanouk/U.S. Fish and WIldlife Service Strips of dried salmon are seen on June 25, 2009. Chum salmon runs on the Yukon River improved enough that year to allow some subsistence harvesting in Alaska, but Chinook returns did not show a similar improvement. Returns of Canada-origin fish were particularly weak.



YUKON SALMON. For one Yukon River elder, it was a reprieve from a long drought. A rare subsistence fishing opening has brought fish camps to life and a chance to fill both body and soul with the taste of salmon. KYUK's Evan Erickson talks with Alexandra Kozevnikoff of Russian Mission.