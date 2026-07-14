KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
GIRDWOOD HOMELESS: Invisible poverty in a wealthy town. How homelessness is on the rise in Girdwood.
KING COVE-COLD BAY ROAD. Construction on a controversial stretch of road between two Eastern Aleutian towns could begin as soon as next month.
VETOES. Gov. Mike Dunleavy sets new record for vetoes, surpassing Gov. Tony Knowles.
YUKON SALMON. For one Yukon River elder, it was a reprieve from a long drought. A rare subsistence fishing opening has brought fish camps to life and a chance to fill both body and soul with the taste of salmon. KYUK's Evan Erickson talks with Alexandra Kozevnikoff of Russian Mission.